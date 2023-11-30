Free Holiday Ham for Local Veterans

Facebook

A free holiday ham will be included in the monthly food distribution for local veterans and military families by Soldiers’ Angels at their Dec. 8 food distribution. Registration is now open for 150 Veteran and military-connected families for Soldiers’ Angels monthly food distribution. The food will be distributed on Dec. 8 at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, 5004 Bonnie View Rd. in Dallas.

In addition to approximately 75 lbs. of fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, and non-perishable food items, this month’s food allotment will include a ham to make the holiday meals even more festive.

Soldiers’ Angels Expansion

Soldiers’ Angels expanded their monthly food distribution event to Dallas in September, in order to better serve the military-connected community. According to the U.S. Department of Affairs, more than 100,000 Veterans live in Dallas County. This makes the organization’s food distribution a pivotal event for the densely military-connected population.

Registration Information

Low-income Veterans, Service Members, Guardsmen, and Reservists must pre-register at SoldiersAngels.Org/Dallas in order to receive a time slot to attend the distribution. The food distribution will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in South DallaS.

Soldiers’ Angels’ Military and Veteran Food Distribution

The organization’s food distribution is a nationwide initiative that started in September 2015 at the nonprofit’s headquarters in San Antonio, Texas. The program continues monthly and has expanded to Atlanta, Charleston, Denver, Detroit, Orlando, and Dallas. And, thanks to generous donors, the program has expanded in 2023 to include qualified active duty Military, Guard, and Reserve families.

Soldiers’ Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the Military, Veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers’ Angels “Angel” volunteers assist Veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415). Learn more at soldiersangels.org.