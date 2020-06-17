Ellis County Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases, Including 1 Year Old

Six Additional Recoveries

June 17, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of twelve additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and six recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 499 cases of COVID-19, including 361 recoveries.

It is with a heavy heart that we report one additional loss of life due to COVID-19, bringing the total to (19) COVID-19 related deaths in Ellis County. This patient was a 77 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation. The Ellis County Office of Emergency Management continues to work with local jurisdictions to provide personal protective equipment (PPE), schedule mass decontamination cleaning services, coordinate COVID testing, and assist in providing other resources to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 in Ellis County.

As of today, DSHS reports 7,599 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on their website https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .

These additional cases of COVID-19 include:

Ennis-

  • 24 year-old male

Midlothian-

  • 1 year-old female
  • 66 year-old female

Palmer-

  • 19 year-old female

Venus-

  • 81 year-old female

Waxahachie-

  • 25 year-old male
  • 34 year-old female
  • 34 year-old female
  • 34 year-old male
  • 37 year-old male
  • 47 year-old male
  • 70 year-old female
