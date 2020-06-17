Artisans Busy Working On Scarborough’s 40th Season in 2021

Scarborough’s Artisans Prepare For 2021 Season

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (June 17, 2020): When the news broke that Scarborough was canceling their 2020 season, reactions ranged from heartbroken to sad, to excitement about the 2021 celebration of 40 years.

A number of Scarborough artisans are taking advantage of the extended 2020 off-season (due to the cancellation of the 2020 season) to enhance existing shoppes and build some amazing new shoppes in the “Village of Scarborough” as they prepare for Scarborough Renaissance Festival® 40th Season to be celebrated in 2021, April 10th – May 31st.

Long time artisan Leigh Ann Thompson has had a fanciful structure built to showcase her Fairy Haven shoppe and its assortment of fairy wings and accessories. The new shoppe in the Festival’s Holly Field section has many twists and turns and looks as if it were plucked from a hidden fairy realm deep in the forest!

The Pecan Grove section of the Festival is now home to the beautiful, Renaissance style Wood, Willow & Whatknots shoppe. Shoppe owners and artisans, Liza and Jerry Sullivan designed and built this open, airy, and inviting shoppe with the assistance of master craftsman, Jim Bynum. Liza & Jerry are brand new artisans to the Village of Scarborough but have been spent many years honing their artisan skills and can’t wait to introduce their shoppe and incredible wood burnt creations, beaded jewelry and custom oils & incenses to the Scarborough visitors next Spring!

Shoppes Undergo Renovations & Rebuilds

There are a number of other shoppes that have undergone major enhancements or even complete rebuilds in anticipation of the Festival’s 40th season as well including Crysalis Hammocks and Angel Sword. In addition, the Festival has completely redesigned and rebuilt its Lady Hawke stage area.

Visitors to Scarborough Renaissance Festival® 2021 will be in for a real treat as the “Village” when they discover these new and renovated shoppes, stage and other surprises throughout the Festival site during the 40th Anniversary season!

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style! Here you will discover our 35-acre recreation of an English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII and his beloved wife, Catherine of Aragon and their guests to the “Village of Scarborough” with a festival of entertainment, artisans, food, magic and merriment! Enjoy full combat jousting and birds of prey exhibitions, a Mermaid Lagoon, 25+ stages of non-stop Renaissance entertainment and the 100+ member performing company. Discover 200 shoppes of exquisite crafts and amazing artisan demonstrations. Experience Knighting Ceremonies, Combat Competitions, the Grande Parade, daily Wine & Beer Tasting events, Themed Weekends and so much more.

The Festival’s 40th season will run eight consecutive weeks: Saturdays and Sundays and Memorial Day Monday April 10 – May 31, 2021. Located in Waxahachie, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth off I-35E. Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is sponsored by Dr Pepper, Tom Thumb, Albertsons, and Waxahachie Nissan.

For more information visit SRFestival.com or SRFestival on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

