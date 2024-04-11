Duncanville Resident Discovers Live Ordnance In Backyard

Facebook

Duncanville, TX—The Duncanville Police Department would like to inform its citizens of a call for service that prompted heavy law enforcement presence.

On April 11, 2024, at 4:28 p.m., Duncanville Police Department Officers were dispatched to a suspicious activity call for service in the 1300 block of Circle Drive. The reporting party advised that he located a missile-shaped object, possibly an explosive, while digging in his backyard. The reporting party was instructed to evacuate his home immediately.

Upon arrival, officers notified the Dallas Police Department’s Bomb Squad and requested their response to the scene. Duncanville Fire Department Medics were staged nearby in case they were needed. Officers quickly evacuated several houses and shut down the 1300 block of Circle Drive roadway.

Dallas Police Department’s Bomb Squad arrived on scene at approximately 6:25 p.m. The suspicious object was x-rayed and determined to be a live artillery shell. Through consultation with the Dallas Police Department’s Bomb Squad, it was recommended that the United States Air Force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal take possession of the

live ordnance. The United States Air Force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal was contacted and is responding to the scene.

The reporting party advised that the previous owner of the home was a United States veteran and likely buried the artillery shell years ago.

At this time, we do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public. This is still an active scene, and updates will be provided if necessary.