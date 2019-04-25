Duncanville Public Library Switching To New Integrated System

Duncanville Public Library will switch to a new Integrated Library System May 6. The new integrated system is expected to provide a user-friendly online experience for patrons.

The web-based software manages the library catalog, circulation, patron accounts, library materials cataloging and records management. Librarians expect users will benefit from the latest technology, with improved back end functionality making library services streamlined and more efficient. Patron accounts will feature automatic renewals, push notifications with reminders and the ability to search the e-books catalog.

The new system should provide a more enhanced user experience, especially when accessing the online catalog, according to Duncanville Public Library staff. The library staff has been learning the new system for the past several weeks, and conducted in-service training on April 1.

“We are excited about the ability to customize the system to suit our needs,” said Technical Services Librarian Hannah Olsen. “The new software interface provides more features and the library is saving money, which is a win-win!”

Library patrons will still be able to request books by filling out a hold request slip, or by talking to one of the staff.

“The patron side of the system is fairly intuitive and simple to use, but Library Staff are always available to help users work through issues or answer any questions,” Community Outreach and Circulation Manager Stephanie Lott said.

Duncanville Public Library New Features

Automated renewals; text notifications; option to receive notifications in English or Spanish; suggest books through the catalog and get staff responses; browse displays from home; browse the items in the New area from home; parents can view their children’s checkouts without having to log in separately; make your own lists and view staff-created lists; get notified when it’s almost time to renew your card; if overdrive has items that fit your search, you’ll see that at the top of the page; “Did you mean” feature in search results; limit search to currently available items; view – and clear – your PAC search history (only when logged into your own account).

If you typically only use e-resources, that activity will be recognized in the Integrated Library System so that we know you’re an active patron. Duncanville Public Library staff will have a lot more options for customization and making things work better.

Duncanville Public Library is located at 201 James Collins Blvd. in Duncanville. For more information, call 972-780-5050.

