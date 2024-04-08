Duncanville Names Greg Chase As Interim Fire Chief

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Duncanville, TX – During the Tuesday, April 2, 2024, Regular Meeting of the Duncanville City Council, the governing body approved City Manager Douglas Finch’s appointment of Greg Chase as Duncanville Fire Department’s Interim Fire Chief. Greg Chase’s appointment comes after the announcement of Fire Chief Sam Rohde’s retirement.

Sam Rohde’s retirement comes after a nearly 40-year career in the City of Duncanville. His

retirement will be effective Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

“I would like to thank Sam Rohde for his service and dedication to the City of Duncanville,” said City Manager Douglas Finch. “I would also like to thank Greg Chase for accepting the appointment of Interim Fire Chief. Chief Chase has made the Duncanville Fire Department his home for 32 years. During that time, he has earned the respect of the department and the community. His dedication to our city, combined with his knowledge and experience, will ensure the continued high level of service our residents and businesses have come to expect from the Duncanville Fire Department.”

Greg Chase began his fire service career as a part-time firefighter in his hometown of Huntsville, TX, in 1986. He joined the Duncanville Fire Department in 1992 as a Firefighter/Paramedic. Since then, he has worked his way up through the ranks to serve as a Fire Engine Operator/Paramedic,

Fire Captain/Paramedic, and Assistant Fire Chief, which he has held for the last five years.

“I look forward to continuing to work alongside our fine firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical service team,” said Greg Chase. “It has been a great pleasure working with Chief Rohde serving the citizens of Duncanville. I wish him all the best in his retirement. I appreciate this opportunity the Duncanville City Council and City Manager Finch have given me to continue to lead the Duncanville Fire Department.”