Duncanville High School Collegiate Academy Graduation June 7

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Congratulations To Inaugural Class of Duncanville High School Collegiate Academy

In less than a week, the first class from the Duncanville High School Collegiate Academy will graduate with both a high school diploma and an associate degree.

More than 70 students who began this journey four years ago studied at both Duncanville High School and Mountain View College to accomplish this achievement.

To give a look inside the program, the district created a video series called, ‘This is My Story.’ We followed the paths of four seniors as they completed their Collegiate Academy careers.

Students from Duncanville High School’s Collegiate Academy will graduate along with their peers from Duncanville High School on Mon., June 7 at 8:00 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Duncanville ISD has collaborated with Globe Life Field to allow general admission for guests attending the Duncanville High School graduation ceremony on Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. This means guests will no longer need a ticket to attend the event. However, GRADUATING SENIORS ARE STILL REQUIRED to bring their admission ticket to enter the venue. Students can pick up their ticket this Saturday, June 5 at Duncanville High School. Everything seniors and their families need to know is in this handy graduation guide. Click the link to learn more: http://ow.ly/NcmB50F1qAa

The distinguished scholars graduating from Duncanville High School on June 7 and Mountain View College:

Lesleigh Taylor has the honor of being selected as one of 300 seniors from around the country to receive The Gates Scholarship. In addition to her other awards, The Gates Scholarship will pay for the remainder of her college expenses. Lesleigh will attend Vanderbilt University where she will pursue a degree in medicine, health and society with plans to become a doctor.

Kaleb Berry has been named an African American Scholar by the College Board National Recognition Program. Kaleb was so advanced in his college work, he actually graduated with his associate degree after his junior year but stayed on at Duncanville High School his senior year to take more AP classes and to run track. During the college application process, Kaleb was offered more than $400,000 in scholarships to various colleges. Kaleb will attend Howard University to study computer science.

Hope Harper is the Duncanville High School Class of 2021 Valedictorian, a track and field athlete and a member of the National Honor Society. Next fall, Hope plans to study biology at Texas A&M University where she is a recipient of the university’s Century Scholarship. The award covers $5,000 per year of her college expenses.

Robert Valdez went to State twice for Skills USA during his high school career and was a Superintendent’s Scholar. The program recognizes students in grades 8-12 who have achieved outstanding scores on college readiness assessments such as the PSAT, SAT and AP exams. Robert plans to attend the University of Texas at Arlington to study computer science. Robert received the Maverick Scholarship from UTA which provides $8,000 per semester. Robert hopes to travel the world once he completes his degree.