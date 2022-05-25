Duncanville Commemorates Memorial Day May 30

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The City of Duncanville, American Legion Post 81-Duncanville, and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Duncanville Memorial Post 7843, invite everyone to join them for a special Memorial Day program May 30, to remember and honor all Americans who sacrificed their lives while serving in the military

Memorial Day did not become a federal holiday until 1971. Before that it was traditionally recognized on May 30 regardless of the day of the week. Memorial Day in Duncanville was recognized on Friday, May 30, 1969, with the dedication of the War Memorial and Memorial Park.

Duncanville War Memorial

The memorial is a polished granite monument approximately sixteen feet tall and featuring a brass bald eagle with a two-foot wingspan. Twenty-two names were originally inscribed on the monument, representing Duncanville’s fallen soldiers from four wars. The eternal flame was also lit on that Memorial Day in 1969, and continues to burn bright today.

In partnership with the Post who helped found Memorial Park, American Legion – Post 81, and Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post 7843, the City of Duncanville hosts its 53rd annual Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony May 30.

May 30 Program

The ceremony will be held at Memorial Park from 10-11 a.m., at 101 North Main Street. A Ceremonial Lowering of the Flag by members of American Legion Post 81 is followed by the posting of colors by Duncanville Police Color Guard. Opening remarks are by Joe Barrera, Commander, American Legion Post 81. The invocation will be given by Joe Veracruz, City Councilman Place 1, and Jennifer Otey will perform the National Anthem. The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Duncanville Lions Club member Robert Floyd, a veteran.

Branch of Service Flags is conducted by Commander Joe Barrera, American Legion post 81. Duncanville Mayor Barry l. Gordon will welcome everyone and introduce the program speakers. Matt Graska, American Legion Post 81, will speak about the POW/MIA memorabilia on exhibit. Special Guest Speaker is Colonel John Digs, Texas State Guard. Charles Taylor, Chaplain VFW 7843 will handle the Roll Call Salute, and Duncanville HS students Anry Ramirez and Joshua Retiz will perform TAPS.

Closing remarks are by Commander Barrera American Legion Post 81, with a closing prayer by Councilman Joe Veracruz place 1. For more information, please contact the Duncanville Recreation Center at 972-780-5070.

Duncanville Police Department

Duncanville civic leaders and residents turned out to remember fallen police offers from our community, as well as other law enforcement casualties in the country, at a poignant ceremony held outside the Duncanville Police Department May 16.

Two officers of the Duncanville Police Department lost their lives during a vehicle pursuit Dec. 3, 1979. The fallen officers were Sergeant Michael O. Poe and Officer Roger Charles Hobden.