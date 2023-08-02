DSO Wine & Food Festival Returns to Meyerson Aug. 25-27

Facebook

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) Wine & Food Festival returns to the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center August 25-27. The third annual festival features wines from around the world paired with dishes by celebrated Dallas chefs. The three-day DSO Wine & Food Festival provides an enriching experience to both the casual sipper and the most sophisticated palates.

Guests for all events must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are available now on dallassymphony.org.

Summer Wine Down Dinner

Held at the Meyerson Symphony Center Friday, Aug. 25 starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $200 a person for an exclusive, multi-course dinner prepared by Dallas’s top chefs and expertly paired with a series of unique wine varietals. As each dish is served, the Chef and Vintner will speak to the ingredients of each course and how the wine pairing was selected.

With an experience like this, it’s an evening not to be forgotten. Featured chefs include Anthony Hsia, Justin Box, Jacob Williamson, and Andy Pham. The menu includes Hamachi crudo, poached halibut with vanilla and chevre whipped polenta, grilled Honor wagyu bavette with fondant potato, and a petit gateau with Indonesian vanilla mousse and three citrus crémeux.

Symphony of Flavors Grand Tasting

Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Meyerson Symphony Center; tickets $125. Savor delicious bites from over 15 of Dallas’s finest restaurants and sample over 40 different wines, beers and spirits from around the world. Find your next favorite drink and dish as you stroll through the lobby of the beautiful Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Get early access starting at 10 a.m. with a VIP ticket. Participating restaurants include La Stella, Mozzarella Company, Empire Baking Company, The Salty Donut, Village Baking Company, Ranch Hand Originals, Ellie’s, and many more.

Bubbles & Brunch Bites

Sunday, Aug. 27 from 10 a. m. to 2 p.m.; tickets $50. Grab your friends and head to the Meyerson for a fun-filled, delicious brunch. Pick up a mimosa, enjoy a Bloody Mary, and sample some of brunch’s greatest hits as you round out the weekend of the DSO Wine and Food Festival.

DSO

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DS0), guided by internationally renowned Music Director Fabio Luisi, delivers uplifting, entertaining musical experiences and innovative, enriching educational opportunities. Both within the inspiring Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center and across the community.

For more information about the DSO 2023-2024 season or other events, please visit dallasymphony.org.