DPS Increases Enforcement for July Fourth Holiday

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Highway Patrol is stepping up enforcement efforts this July Fourth holiday aiming to keep people safe as they celebrate America’s Independence Day.

“We know people will be out celebrating our nation’s freedom and we encourage everyone to do it in a responsible way,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Please be mindful of our state’s traffic laws, be courteous of other drivers on the roads and make safety your first priority so everyone can have a good holiday.”

Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) will run July 3 and July 4 and focuses on reducing crashes and violations of the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, which requires all drivers to slow down when police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks are stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated.

DPS offers the following safety tips for people driving during the Fourth of July holiday: