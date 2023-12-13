Dominance in the Water: Midlothian High Schools Shine at the 2023 North Texas TISCA Swim Meet

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The thrill of competition and the pursuit of excellence were on full display at the 2023 North Texas TISCA Swim Meet this past weekend. With swimmers representing 27 schools, the Midlothian High School Panthers and Midlothian Heritage High School Jaguars showcased their aquatic prowess, dominating many events.

Midlothian High School Panthers Swim Team:

Out of the 29 swimmers from Midlothian ISD, 14 Panthers and 15 Jaguars earned the privilege to compete at the TISCA Swim Meet. The competition was fierce, with swimmers giving their all during the Prelims. To advance to the Finals, they had to secure a position in the Top 14.

Standout Performances:

The Panthers demonstrated their skill and dedication, bringing home multiple top places and setting new personal records. Notable achievements include:

2nd Place Female in 100 Yard Freestyle Madiana Lofgren – 2nd – 57.40

4th Place Female in 500 Yard Freestyle Maggie Hunter – 4th – 5:53.31

4th Place Male Relay Team in 200 Medley Aaron Melton, Brayden Anaya, Aidan Branscum, Preston Cassell – 4th – 1:36.78

6th Place Male Relay Team in 200 Freestyle Preston Cassell, Aidan Branscum, Brayden Anaya, and Aaron Melton – 6th place. Season best for all.

8th Place Male in 200 Yard Freestyle Preston Cassell – 8th – 1:58.3. PR

Multiple 9th, 11th, 12th, and 14th place finishes (Brayden Anaya – 12th – 1:01.97,

In the overall points tally, Midlothian High School secured an impressive 9th place among the participating schools.

Midlothian Heritage High School Jaguars:

The Jaguars, too, left an indelible mark on the competition, bringing home top honors, setting personal records, and even breaking school records. Their standout performances included:

1st Place Champion Female in 50 Yard Freestyle

3rd Place Female in 200 Yard IM (breaking the record both in prelims and finals)

3rd Place Male in 200 Yard IM (setting a new record)

5th Place in Female Team in 200 Relay Medley

6th Place Male in 100 Yard Butterfly

7th Place in Female Team in 400 Relay Freestyle

Multiple 8th, 9th, 11th, and 12th place finishes

In the overall points tally, Midlothian Heritage High School claimed an impressive 6th place.

Together, the Midlothian High School Panthers and Midlothian Heritage High School Jaguars showcased their collective strength by dominating 17 out of the 24 events. Their exceptional performances not only reflected their individual talents but also highlighted the depth of swimming talent within the Midlothian school community.

The 2023 North Texas TISCA Swim Meet was a resounding success for Midlothian High School and Midlothian Heritage High School. The swimmers’ dedication, perseverance, and outstanding performances brought pride to their schools and left an indelible mark on the competitive swimming scene. As these athletes continue to push boundaries and set new standards, the future of swimming in North Texas looks bright.

Editors Note: MHS stats were posted on Facebook, we do not have HHS stats by individual.