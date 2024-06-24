DeSoto’s $53 Million Aquatic & Recreation Center Has Begun Construction

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

74,000 Square Foot “ARC” In DeSoto’s McCowan Park Will Create A Vibrant Sports Center & Multi-Generational Destination

The City of DeSoto broke ground Monday morning for a 74,000 square foot Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) which will become the central hub for DeSoto’s Curtistene S. McCowan Park and a citywide venue for fitness and multigenerational recreation. This $53 million project represents a major milestone in the life of DeSoto and is welcome addition that has been the subject of active community engagement and discussion for more than a decade.

DeSoto’s new “ARC” is one of the key components for the City of DeSoto’s Parks Master Plan and will anchor the broader park complex. It will include a full-scale indoor competition pool and observation decks on the second level to allow for competitive swimming events.

A 400-foot fitness track for cardio workouts will be suspended above the facility’s first level. A fully equipped fitness area will include a leisure pool, gyms, strength training equipment, meeting rooms, and a social gathering space for group activities such as basketball, volleyball, and pickleball. With the grounds of McCowan Park surrounding it, the entire area will be transformed into a multi-sport layout experience that will stand out in a region already known for athleticism.

The new facility is designed to offer health and fitness support to young families and provide a physical and social venue for active seniors through year-round senior activities.

Located in Curtistene S. McCowan Park, the facility is being realized as part of a larger master plan, which includes other public and sports-related amenities, including additional sports fields, an amphitheater, a sculpture garden, water features, and surrounding trails.