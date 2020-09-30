DeSoto ISD Students Return To Campus In Phases

Details on DeSoto ISD campus-supervised phase-in plan:

Monday, October 5, 2020: Amber Terrace Pre-kindergarten students who are enrolled in the Special Education unit and elected to participate in campus-supervised instruction will return to campuses along with their teachers and campus administrators.

Friday, October 9, 2020: In order to facilitate a successful scaled transition to district-wide campus-supervised learning, ALL district campus staff will return to duty at campuses for a day of campus professional development. Staff will undergo training for the leadership of strong virtual and classroom instruction and campus safety protocols and procedures related to adjustments due to COVID-19. Additionally, central office administrators will return to duty at district offices.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020: While Central Office employees have been working remotely and virtually to date, starting October 13, 2020, central staff will return to duty at district offices.

Monday, October 19, 2020: The following groups of students who elected to participate in campus-supervised learning will return to campuses:

Kindergarten through Fifth Grade Special Education Students

Pre-Kindergarten through Second Grade Students

Sixth Grade Students

Ninth Grade Students

Monday, October 26, 2020: The following groups of students who elected to participate in campus-supervised learning will return to campuses:

Tenth Grade Students

Wednesday, November 4, 2020: The following groups of students who elected to participate in campus-supervised learning will return to campuses:

Sixth through Twelfth Grade Special Education Students

Third through Fifth Grade Students

Seventh and Eighth Grade Students

Eleventh and Twelfth Grade Students

Each campus will host parent informational meetings regarding campus-supervised instruction.

The schedule for these in-person campus meetings is as follows:

Elementary Schools:

Amber Terrace Design and Discovery Center: 6 p.m. on October 2, 2020 (SpEd) and 6 p.m. on October 14, 2020

Cockrell Hill Elementary: 6 p.m. on October 13, 2020

Frank D. Moates Elementary: 6 p.m. on October 8, 2020

Katherine Johnson Elementary: 6 p.m. on October 13, 2020

Ruby Young Elementary: 6:30 p.m. on October 8, 2020

The Meadows Elementary: 6:30 p.m. on October 8, 2020

Woodridge Elementary: 6 p.m. on October 8, 2020

Middle Schools:

East Middle School: 6 pm on October 14, 2020

McCowan Middle School: 6 pm on October 14, 2020

West Middle School: 6pm on October 13, 2020

DeSoto High School:

9th Grade: 6pm on October 15, 2020

10th Grade: 6pm on October 22, 2020

11th Grade: 5pm on October 29, 2020

12th Grade: 6pm on October 28, 2020

Please remember that all parents and families MUST wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines when attending campus events.

In preparation for campus-supervised learning, it is important for parents to note the following:

Families are responsible for transporting students to and from campuses each day.

Students are encouraged to bring their own personal water bottle as all fountains will be shut off.

Students and staff are REQUIRED to wear face masks while on district property

Please see the campus safety guidelines online here.

For questions or additional support, please direct an email to your campus principal or to the general district email account at [email protected]

Save

Comments

comments