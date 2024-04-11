DeSoto ISD Mother’s Day Brunch Ticket Giveaway from TotalCare ER

Facebook

DeSoto, TX – TotalCare Emergency Rooms, in a groundbreaking collaboration with the DeSoto Area Chamber, proudly unveils an innovative Teachers’ Incentive Initiative on behalf of the DeSoto Independent School District.

This initiative sprang to life following a productive meeting between the TotalCare Marketing Team and DeSoto ISD’s Chief Communications Officer, Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones, who shared the district’s aspiration to find more meaningful ways to reward teachers for their unparalleled dedication and hard work.

The highlight of this incentive is marked by TotalCare giving away 16 tickets free to DeSoto ISD Teachers to attend an upscale Mother’s Day Brunch on May 11th 2024 at the DeSoto Civic Center by Luxuria- A Cedric Frazier Experience, a new local business with the DeSoto Area Chamber. “Thinking outside the box to do something special and memorable for our Teachers while also finding ways to support the local businesses in the Chamber was my focus with this collaboration,” says Cortney Beauregard, Marketing Liason for TotalCare Emergency Rooms who is also an Ambassador for the DeSoto Area Chamber.

“TotalCare ER is thrilled to partner with DeSoto ISD because we share many of the same values, including a commitment to taking care of the communities in which we serve. Our entire TotalCare family wants to support the amazing teachers that we are so lucky to have here. Of course, we hope that our school environments stay safe and healthy, but our DeSoto ER team is standing by and ready to help any teachers who need fast, convenient medical services to get back into the classroom and feeling better as quickly as possible,” says TotalCare ER DeSoto Facility Administrator Frederick Taylor.

The campaign kicks off with a heartfelt video message from DeSoto ISD Superintendent Dr. Usamah Rodgers, acknowledging the teachers’ immense contributions and the collaborative effort between TotalCare, the DeSoto Area Chamber, and Community Partners. Throughout this campaign, voices from across the community, including DeSoto ISD Board of Trustee Dr. DeAndrea Fleming, will unite to share their appreciation for teachers and the broader community.

This initiative underscores the motto at TotalCare: “Where lives are transformed.” It reflects an ongoing commitment to positive community engagement and the transformative impact of appreciation and recognition.

TotalCare Emergency Rooms and the DeSoto Area Chamber invite the community to join in this celebration of Mothers, Teachers, and the growing community of DeSoto, TX. It’s more than a token of appreciation; it’s a testament to the power of community, collaboration, and the profound respect we hold for those who educate and inspire our future generations.

TO ENTER TO WIN A FREE TICKET:

Register for a Free Ticket

TO PURCHASE TICKETS AT GENERAL PRICE:

Visit the Host website HERE.

BRUNCH TIME & LOCATION

May 11, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT

Desoto Civic Center, 211 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115, USA