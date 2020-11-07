DeSoto Honors WWII & Korean War Veteran With Drive Through Parade

ALSO DISTRIBUTING 60 FOOD BOXES FOR PRE-REGISTERED VETERANS ON SATURDAY

On Saturday, November 7th, between 10 AM & Noon, DeSoto’s Veterans Affairs Committee and the DeSoto Food Pantry will distribute food boxes for 60 pre-registered DeSoto Veterans. At Noon, Texas State Representative Carl Sherman Sr. and a City of DeSoto representative will put down the boxes they’ll be distributing to honor our two distinguished guests, 92-year-old WWII Veteran Joe Washington and 93-Year-old Korean War Veteran Robert Patrick Williams (bios below).

Our event will be observing COVID-19 protocols to keep guests and participants safe. Masks will be worn and social distancing observed. Pre-registered veterans will remain in their cars as they drive through to pick up their food boxes. Our two distinguished guest Veterans will each have an individual tent for them and their families.

As the food distribution potion of the event winds down we’ll be encouraging recipients to drive back around and give a wave, honk, or shout to their eldest honored counterparts. Then after the Noontime recognitions of our two main guests, a slightly staggered drive-thru parade will begin with designated vehicles including a DeSoto PD Patrol Vehicle and a DeSoto Fire Rescue Engine and those of any resident who wants to drive in to salute our two guests and give some friendly signs of support these proud veterans. But they’ll need to remain in their vehicles.

DESOTO HONORS ITS VETERANS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7TH

FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 10 AM to Noon

REMARKS & PARADE TO HONOR & KOREA VETS: Noon to 1 PM

400 N. HAMPTON ROAD (Hampton Road Baptist Church/DeSoto Food Pantry)

DESOTO, TEXAS

Save

Comments

comments