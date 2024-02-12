DeSoto Councilmember Raphiel named to NLC Community

Facebook

DeSoto City Councilmember Nicole Raphiel (Council Place 3 – DeSoto, Texas) has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2024 Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee. Councilmember Raphiel was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on housing availability and attainability, community building, land use, local entrepreneurship, and economic development. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor David Sander of Rancho Cordova, California.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees play an important role in helping policymakers in Washington understand the issues and challenges facing America’s cities, towns and villages at the local level,” said NLC President Mayor David Sander of Rancho Cordova, CA. “I’m thrilled to have Council Member Raphiel serve on NLC’s 2024 Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee this year, and look forward to working with her to strengthen the federal-local partnership, and grow our common knowledge of the issues and opportunities facing our communities.”

Councilmember Raphiel looks forward to using her NLC assignment and the national platform that comes with it to make sure that DeSoto’s needs and those in the region are both heard and addressed. “My appointment to the Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee marks a pivotal moment for DeSoto. Collaborating with the National League of Cities, I am dedicated to ensuring that our city’s (and region’s) distinct needs and aspirations are heard on a national stage. This committee underscores my commitment to fostering local economic growth, social well-being, and cultural richness, propelling DeSoto and the Best Southwest cities towards a future of equitable development and prosperity.”

As a member of NLC’s 2024 Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee, Council Member Raphiel will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities, towns, and villages before Congress, with the administration and at home.

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Kristopher Dahir, Councilmember, Sparks, Nevada; and three Vice-Chair’s Angela Birney, Mayor, Redmond, WA; Jeffrey Boney, Councilmember, Missouri City, TX; and Cindy Silva, Mayor, Walnut Creek, CA.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: https://www.nlc.org/advocacy/federal-advocacy-committees/. To view Councilmember Raphiel’s bio online, visit the City of DeSoto website.