COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Now Available for Adolescents Ages 12 to 15 at Select CVS

12-15 Year Old’s Can Schedule COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments at CVS

WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 12, 2021 — CVS Health announced that COVID-19 vaccine appointments for adolescents ages 12 to 15 are now available for scheduling at more than 5,600 Pharmacy locations nationwide, including 485 CVS Pharmacies offering Pfizer across Texas. Starting tomorrow, May 13, participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to this newly eligible population. Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) announced that COVID-19 vaccine appointments for adolescents ages 12 to 15 are now available for scheduling at more than 5,600 Pharmacy locations nationwide, following Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group. Starting tomorrow, May 13, participating CVS Pharmacy locations will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to this newly eligible population. Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

“With every new wave of eligibility our teams have worked around the clock to ensure vaccine access as soon as possible,” said Karen Lynch, President and Chief Executive officer, CVS Health. “Offering vaccinations to younger populations at thousands of locations across the country brings us one step closer to prevailing over the pandemic.”

Because the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents in this age group, patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability. Walk-ins are also accepted. The scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.

Return Ready, CVS Health’s comprehensive COVID-19 testing and vaccine solution for businesses, schools and other organizations will also meet the expanded eligibility for adolescents ages 12 to 15. Schools, businesses and other organizations with more than 48 participants can sponsor an on-site clinic with COVID-19 vaccines administered by CVS Heath for eligible populations. Learn more and complete the online clinic submission form here.

CVS Health has administered more than 17 million COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care and retail settings and will be offering vaccinations at more than 9,600 CVS Pharmacy locations across 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. as of this Sunday, May 16. Nearly 85% of the U.S. population resides within 10 miles of a CVS Pharmacy.

Multimedia assets, including b-roll and still photography from in-store COVID-19 vaccinations, are available here. More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the pandemic is available at the company’s frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.

