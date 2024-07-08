Dallas Zoo Announces NEW Summer Hours

Facebook

The Dallas Zoo is adjusting its operating hours to better accommodate visitors and provide the best experience possible this Summer. From Monday, July 8, to Friday, Aug. 30, the Zoo will open at 8 AM and close at 3 PM. The last ticketed entry will be at 1 PM during this period. These adjusted hours are designed to ensure the comfort and well-being of guests, staff, and animals, minimizing exposure to the late afternoon heat.

Here’s how to make the most of your visit:

Enjoy the dozens of new, permanent mister fans installed at six major habitats / locations around the Zoo

The Zoo’s Destination: Dinosaurs Presented by Reliant exhibit goes extinct at the end of September, so early mornings are a great time to experience one of the country’s largest immersive dino exhibits

NEW films available on the Zoo’s Wild Explorer VR experience – trek with gorillas, experience the Serengeti, swim with humpbacks, dive with sharks, and more

Don’t forget – the Zoo has two Dollar Days coming up – Thursday, July 18 and Tuesday, Aug. 6. Admission to the Zoo is just $1, with Dollar Day deals on snacks and beverages at special pop-up areas in the Zoo. The first Dollar Day is getting close to a sell out, but there are plenty of tickets left for the August Dollar Day. Go online to get your tickets now!

The Dallas Zoo is dedicated to Creating a Better World for Animals. Consistently named one of the nation’s Top 10 Zoos by USA Today, it is the largest zoological experience in Texas. The Zoo has been accredited continuously by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums since 1985, and includes a 106-acre park, more than 2,000 animals, keeper chats and animal encounters, and opportunities to engage, explore, and learn through the Zoo and its robust schedule of education and conservation programs. The Zoo is located at 650 S. R.L. Thornton Freeway (I-35 at Marsalis Ave.) and is open seven days a week, with seasonal hours. For more information, visit DallasZoo.com.