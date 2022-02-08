Dallas IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center Open Saturday, Feb. 12

Facebook

WASHINGTON – If you’re dreading filing your taxes because you find yourself overwhelmed or confused, you are not alone. This Saturday the Dallas Taxpayer Assistance Center is holding special Saturday hours on Feb. 12 from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Visitors can walk-in for assistance with all services routinely offered at the office, except for making cash payments. No appointment is required.

The Dallas IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center is located at 1100 Commerce St., and will offer the following services:

People can visit IRS.gov/Help for tools and information on these topics and many others.

“With these special weekend hours of the Dallas IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center on Saturday, visitors will receive dedicated, in-person assistance,” said IRS Spokesperson Clay Sanford. “It’s a great opportunity for taxpayers to ask questions or resolve a tax problem.”

People should check IRS.gov/saturdayhours before traveling to the office to ensure it will be open. The IRS is following Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines for COVID-19, and availability may change without notice. People are required to wear face masks, and social distancing protocols will be followed at this event.

Come prepared

To arrive prepared, individuals should bring the following information:

Current government-issued photo identification,

Social Security cards and/or ITINs for members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable) and

Any IRS letters or notices received and requested documents.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address,

An email address and

Bank account information, to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.

Services provided

The IRS’s Contact Your Local Office site lists all services provided at specific TACs.

Foreign language interpreters will also be available. The IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date for Deaf or Hard of Hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services.

If someone has a question(s) about a tax bill or an IRS audit, or needs help resolving a tax problem, they will receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in these services. If these employees are not available, the individual will receive a referral for these services. Taxpayer Advocate Service employees may also be available to assist with issues that meet certain criteria.

If help is needed with preparing a tax return, individuals can locate the nearest Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) site by using the IRS.gov VITA Locator Tool or calling 800-906-9887 to get free tax return preparation. Before going to a VITA or TCE site, people can see Publication 3676-B for services provided and check out What to Bring to ensure they have all the required documents and information. The income limit for VITA/TCE assistance is $58,000. To find a site operated by AARP Tax-Aide, taxpayers can visit the AARP Site Locator Tool or call 1-888-227-7669.

