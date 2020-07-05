Dallas County Reports 3rd Consecutive Day Of Over 1,000 Cases

Dallas County Experiencing “Rampant Community Spread”

For the third straight day Dallas County is reporting over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases with 1,062 cases today. The high numbers are especially concerning for healthcare workers as they fear 4th of July gatherings will lead to more infections. Today’s good news: Dallas County reports no new deaths. This brings the total case count in Dallas County to 25,840, including 395 deaths.

Statewide, Texas is reporting the lowest number of new cases, 3, 449, since June 17. However, the low number may be impacted by the holiday and a backlog of tests at labs. Even with the low number of new cases reported today, hospitalizations set a new record with 8,181 people with COVID-19 hospitalized.

Here are the bed and ventilator capacity statistics as reported by 25 hospitals in the @CityOfDallas: Total beds: 6106

Beds occupied: 3959 (65%)

Total ICU beds: 968

ICU beds occupied: 652 (67%)

Total ventilators: 960

Ventilators in use: 351 (37%) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) July 5, 2020

CDC COVID-19 Symptoms As of July 5, 2020

Recently, the CDC updated its list of common COVID-19 symptoms, they are:

Fever

Chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

“Today we are fortunate to report no new deaths; however, we do have over 1,000 new cases. The situation is that we are experiencing rampant community spread and it’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve. Although the Governor has refused my and the medical community’s request to close in-person dining, you should forgo in-person dining and going to amusements where a mask cannot be worn 100 percent of the time or where there are high touch surfaces like bowling alleys, arcades, concerts, movie theatres, gyms (to include yoga and spin studios, etc.), group youth sports, public pools, day camps, and other social venues or activities that do not allow strict physical distancing.

Please wear your mask whenever you leave your home. Remember, your mask protects others and their mask protects you. Please move from selfishness to sacrifice for the benefit of your neighbors and community health and wear a mask within six feet of people outside your home,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

