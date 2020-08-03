Dallas County New COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 400

Dallas County Reports Fewest New COVID-19 Cases Since Mid June

DALLAS — Today, Dallas County reports the lowest number of new cases since June 16! As of 11:00am August 3, 2020, DCHHS reports 382 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This brings the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 51,490, including 691 confirmed deaths.

The additional 3 confirmed deaths being reported today include:

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Over 2,050 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st. During this timeframe, 52 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 28% have been associated with long-term care facilities. A total of 1,534 probable cases have been reported to date in Dallas County residents, including 2 probable deaths from COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

COVID-19 Testing Sites In Dallas County

“Today’s number is the lowest we’ve seen since June 16 and growing evidence that masking, maintaining a six foot distance and avoiding unnecessary trips outside the home for anything but work or exercise is working. We need to continue our community resolve to get the coronavirus under control so that less people get sick, more businesses stay open and our kids can get back to school sooner rather than later.

We’ve seen a decrease in visits to our testing sites over the last week and there is capacity at our sites as well as low wait times and relatively fast turnaround times. Most people are now getting their test back in two to three days. If you need testing and are a resident of Dallas County, Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S. Polk St. near IH-20 and IH-35E, now has a capacity of 1,000 tests per day and a fast turnaround time.

Additionally, there are low wait times and fast turnaround times at Mountain View College, where North Texans from outside Dallas County can also be tested, and Eastfield College (Dallas County residents only). We have several walk up sites with low wait times and quick turnaround times at Red Bird Mall/Westmoreland Park, Sam Tasby Middle School and the Salvation Army/Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

