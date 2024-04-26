City of Ferris Unveils New Department of Public Safety Facility

Facebook

Ferris, Texas – After more than eight years of anticipation, the City of Ferris proudly announces the opening of the Marty Steinfeldt Public Safety Facility located at 415 Ewing St. This state-of-the-art, 13,000 square-foot building includes four bays to house all certified personnel and apparatus, marking a significant upgrade from the temporary facilities used previously.

In a statement, Department of Public Safety Director, Jesus Mancillas, expressed his enthusiasm, “This has been a long time coming. We are immensely excited and grateful for our new facility. Several administrations laid the groundwork for this project, and the current leadership’s dedication to cross the finish line has been truly exceptional. Their commitment to public safety and the welfare of our officers is unprecedented. We are thankful to the community, city council, and city leaders for making this vision a reality.”

The need for a new facility became urgent when the existing police and fire building was found to be structurally unsound over eight years ago. Initially set up in temporary quarters intended for just six months, the departments awaited their new home much longer than planned. During this period, significant advancements were made, including triple certifying all officers in police, fire, and EMS disciplines.

When City Manager Brooks Williams and his administration took office in 2019, completing the new Public Safety facility became a priority. Despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the project has now come to fruition.

The facility is named in honor of Officer Marty Steinfeldt, badge number 214, who made the ultimate sacrifice on October 6, 2002, when he was shot and killed while responding to a fight at a gas station in Ferris, Texas. This dedication serves as a solemn reminder of his bravery and commitment to the community he served.

Reflecting the community’s excitement, one lifelong resident remarked, “I have lived here 65 years and never thought I’d see the day that we had a real police and fire station. This is just a great thing to be a part of.”

The new facility not only meets the essential needs of the city’s first responders but also enhances their ability to serve the community effectively and efficiently. It represents a major leap forward in Ferris’s commitment to public safety and community service.

The City of Ferris invites all community members to the official opening ceremony scheduled for Friday, June 21, 2024, at 5:00 P.M., which will include a tour of the new facility and an opportunity to meet the dedicated men and women who serve Ferris.