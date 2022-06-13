Choctaw Nation to Break Ground on New Entertainment Destination Choctaw Landing on June 14

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Groundbreaking For Choctaw Landing on June 14

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will officially break ground on its new entertainment and resort development Choctaw Landing – Hochatown on June 14 in Hochatown, Oklahoma. Choctaw’s newest entertainment destination will be built in southeastern Oklahoma. Located near popular vacation destinations Broken Bow Lake and Beavers Bend State Park. The name Choctaw Landing signifies that guests have arrived at a place that feels like home. It will be a special spot for visitors to touch base and recharge for their next adventure. Choctaw Landing will serve as an overlook into the natural beauty of the surrounding area and as a guide into the history of the Choctaw people.

The four-story, 200,000 square-foot Choctaw Landing will cost $165 million to construct and will include 100 hotel rooms, 600 slot machines, eight table games, several restaurants and bars, a pool, an outdoor venue with an amphitheater, beer garden and a family-friendly game zone. In addition to the new resort, a 12,000 square-foot mercantile will adjoin Choctaw Landing offering a small grocery store/market, three dining options and a fuel station with 24 pumps.

Choctaw Landing will open in late 2023.