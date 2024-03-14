Celebrate Texas’ first full solar eclipse in 146 years with Solar Eclipse Festival at Union 28

Facebook

Union 28 is celebrating Texas’ full solar eclipse in 146 years with four days of free live music and family activities, culminating with viewing the full solar eclipse near downtown Midlothian, TX on Monday, April 8.

The Solar Eclipse Weekend Festival events include:

Friday, April 5:

Music: Josh Ingram & Tanner Morris

Live Music starts at 7:00 p.m.

Free all-ages event

Saturday, April 6:

Music: Parker Ryan with the Creek Howlers

Live music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Official after-party for the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce Wine, Arts & Craft Beer Festival

Free all-ages event

Sunday, April 7:

Solar Brunch starts at 10:30 a.m.

Music: DJ Alexx

Brunch starts at 10:00 a.m.

Monday, April 8:

Midlothian’s Solar Eclipse Party

Event start: 11:30 a.m.

Free all-ages event

Join us for a FREE afternoon packed with family fun, including music by DJ Candy, bounce houses, STEM activities, and the chance to witness the first total solar eclipse over Midlothian in 146 years! Complimentary solar glasses will be given out on a first come, first serve basis (limited quantities).

10% of all food and non-alcoholic beverage sales on April 8 will benefit Midlothian Education Foundation.