Celebrate National Tequila Day With These Cocktails Featuring Tequila!

Tequila is tossing other spirits out of the way as it moves up the ranks, with sales surpassing whiskey. It’s no longer just the star ingredient in the famous margarita but a spirit flexing its muscle in new cocktails. And while tequila shots are still popular in bars and nightclubs, some patrons prefer a premium tequila neat or on the rocks.

Cierto Paloma

Ingredients:

2 oz Cierto Tequila Private Collection Reposado

1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

½ oz Fresh Lime Juice

¼ oz Mayan Honey Syrup

1 oz Sparking Water

Garnish: Grapefruit Slice

Method: Add all ingredients (minus sparkling water) to a shaker and shake with ice until chilled. Strain into a highball glass with ice. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a grapefruit slice.

Cierto Aire Libre

Ingredients:

1½ oz Cierto Tequila Private Collection Reposado

½ oz Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz Mayan Honey Syrup

1 oz Champagne

Method: Add all ingredients (minus Champagne) and shake with ice until chilled. Strain into a flute glass, top with Champagne and garnish with a lemon twist.

FIZZY AZUL

2 oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila

1 oz Club Soda

2 oz Ginger Beer

Squeeze of Fresh Lime Juice

Directions: Pour ingredients over ice into a glass of your choice. Add a squeeze of lime. Garnish with a fresh rosemary sprig.

Strawberry Moon

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Astral Tequila Añejo

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

2 Cubed Strawberries

Ginger Beer to Top

Garnish: Halved Strawberry + Mint Sprig

Glassware: Highball Glass

Preparation: Add Astral Tequila Añejo, fresh lime juice, simple syrup and cubed strawberries to a cocktail shaker and muddle slightly. Fill the shaker with ice and shake for six to eight seconds. Add ginger beer to the shaker and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Garnish with a halved strawberry and mint sprig.

Pineapple Verde

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Astral Tequila Blanco

2 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Agave Nectar

Torn Sage Leaves

Garnish: Grilled Pineapple Wedge + Sage Leaves

Glassware: Highball Glass

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and slightly muddle. Add ice, shake and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Garnish with a grilled pineapple wedge and sage leaves.

Mexican Negroni

INGREDIENTS:

1oz Volcan De Mi Tierra Tequila Blanco

1oz Campari

1oz sweet vermouth

METHOD: Pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass. Add ice into the mixing glass. Stir until chilled. Fill rocks glass with ice. Strain the liquid into the glass. Strain the liquid into the glass using a julep strainer. Garnish with an orange or pink grapefruit wedge

Piña Mule

This version of a classic uses Tepache in place of ginger beer. Tepache is a traditional Mexican fermented beverage made from the peels and rind of pineapple. The ginger version keeps the familiar notes of the classic cocktail, while adding sweetness and depth with the tepache, resulting in a great summer sipper.

Ingredients:

2oz Cantera Negra Silver

5oz Ginger Tepache

.5oz fresh lime juice

Chili mango and lime for garnish

Directions: Add all ingredients into copper mug over ice, stir and garnish with chili mango and lime.

Los Angeles

This Bloody Maria recipe features ingredients popular in Latin American cuisine which has had a major influence on the culture and food scene in Los Angeles.

· 2oz Cantera Negra Silver

· 1 cup tomato sauce (can sub Clamato for less ingredients but I wouldn’t)

· 2 cups Clamato Classico

· .75oz horseradish

· 2oz fresh lime juice

· 2oz orange juice

· .5oz Jugo Maggi

· .5oz Cholula or Tapatio hot sauce

· Celery salt, smoked paprika and pepper to taste

· Lime wedge or wheel, chili powder and dried chili peppers for garnish

Directions: Rim glass with tajin. Pour 2oz of Cantera Negra Silver over ice in a Collins glass and top with mix (usually 3-4oz) and stir. Garnish with a lime wedge or wheel dipped in chili powder and two dried chili peppers.