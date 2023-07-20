Celebrate National Tequila Day With These Cocktails Featuring Tequila!

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Pineapple cocktail with astral tequila bottle
Photo credit Astral Tequila

Tequila is tossing other spirits out of the way as it moves up the ranks, with sales surpassing whiskey. It’s no longer just the star ingredient in the famous margarita but a spirit flexing its muscle in new cocktails. And while tequila shots are still popular in bars and nightclubs, some patrons prefer a premium tequila neat or on the rocks.

Cierto Paloma

Paloma with Cierto Tequila
Photo credit Cierto Tequila

Ingredients:

Method: Add all ingredients (minus sparkling water) to a shaker and shake with ice until chilled. Strain into a highball glass with ice. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a grapefruit slice.

Cierto Aire Libre

Aire Libre
Aire Libre Photo credit Cierto tequila

Ingredients:

Method: Add all ingredients (minus Champagne) and shake with ice until chilled. Strain into a flute glass, top with Champagne and garnish with a lemon twist.

 

FIZZY AZUL

Fizzy Azul cocktail
Fizzy Azul by Flecha Azul

2 oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila
1 oz Club Soda
2 oz Ginger Beer
Squeeze of Fresh Lime Juice

Directions: Pour ingredients over ice into a glass of your choice. Add a squeeze of lime. Garnish with a fresh rosemary sprig.

Strawberry Moon

strawberry cocktail with Astral tequila bottle
Photo credit Astral Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Astral Tequila Añejo
  • 0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 0.5 oz Simple Syrup
  • 2 Cubed Strawberries
  • Ginger Beer to Top

Garnish: Halved Strawberry + Mint Sprig

Glassware: Highball Glass

Preparation: Add Astral Tequila Añejo, fresh lime juice, simple syrup and cubed strawberries to a cocktail shaker and muddle slightly. Fill the shaker with ice and shake for six to eight seconds. Add ginger beer to the shaker and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Garnish with a halved strawberry and mint sprig.

Pineapple Verde

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Astral Tequila Blanco
  • 2 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice
  • 0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 0.5 oz Agave Nectar
  • Torn Sage Leaves

Garnish: Grilled Pineapple Wedge + Sage Leaves
Glassware: Highball Glass

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and slightly muddle. Add ice, shake and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Garnish with a grilled pineapple wedge and sage leaves.

Mexican Negroni

Mexican negroni with Volcan tequila bottle
Mexican Negroni Photo credit Volcan

 

INGREDIENTS:

1oz Volcan De Mi Tierra Tequila Blanco
1oz Campari
1oz sweet vermouth

METHOD: Pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass. Add ice into the mixing glass. Stir until chilled. Fill rocks glass with ice. Strain the liquid into the glass. Strain the liquid into the glass using a julep strainer. Garnish with an orange or pink grapefruit wedge

Piña Mule

Copper mug with Canter
Pina Mule Photo credit Cantera Negra

This version of a classic uses Tepache in place of ginger beer. Tepache is a traditional Mexican fermented beverage made from the peels and rind of pineapple. The ginger version keeps the familiar notes of the classic cocktail, while adding sweetness and depth with the tepache, resulting in a great summer sipper.

Ingredients:

  • 2oz Cantera Negra Silver
  • 5oz Ginger Tepache
  • .5oz fresh lime juice
  • Chili mango and lime for garnish

Directions: Add all ingredients into copper mug over ice, stir and garnish with chili mango and lime.

Los Angeles

bloody maria
Credit Cantera Negra

This Bloody Maria recipe features ingredients popular in Latin American cuisine which has had a major influence on the culture and food scene in Los Angeles.

· 2oz Cantera Negra Silver

· 1 cup tomato sauce (can sub Clamato for less ingredients but I wouldn’t)

· 2 cups Clamato Classico

· .75oz horseradish

· 2oz fresh lime juice

· 2oz orange juice

· .5oz Jugo Maggi

· .5oz Cholula or Tapatio hot sauce

· Celery salt, smoked paprika and pepper to taste

· Lime wedge or wheel, chili powder and dried chili peppers for garnish

Directions: Rim glass with tajin. Pour 2oz of Cantera Negra Silver over ice in a Collins glass and top with mix (usually 3-4oz) and stir. Garnish with a lime wedge or wheel dipped in chili powder and two dried chili peppers.

Previous articleREMEMBERING JACK ALLDAY
Next articleDuncanville Nature Preserve Approved at Packed July 18 Council Meeting
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.