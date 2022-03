Cedar Hill ORDINANCE NO. 2022-751

Facebook

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-751

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCE, ORDINANCE NO. 2001-64, AS AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE ZONING MAP DISTRICT CLASSIFICATION OF CERTAIN PROPERTY LOCATED ON THE EAST SIDE OF SOUTH DUNCANVILLE ROAD, SOUTH OF BEAR CREEK ROAD, LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS TRACTS 9, 9.6, 24 AND 35 OF THE H. M. RAWLINGS SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO. 1202, FROM THE “RR” (RURAL RESIDENTIAL – MINIMUM 2-ACRE LOTS) DISTRICT TO THE “PD” (PLANNED DEVELOPMENT) DISTRICT; INCORPORATING A DEVELOPMENT PLAN ESTABLISHING SPECIFIC STANDARDS; ADOPTING DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS; ACCEPTING A CONSENT AGREEMENT FROM THE OWNER; PROVIDING FOR CONFLICTS, PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE, PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE, AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 8th day of March 2022.