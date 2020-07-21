Cedar Hill ISD Trustees Approve 2020-2021 Calendar

CHISD First Day Of School, September 8, 2020

Cedar Hill- The Cedar Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees voted 6-0 on Monday night to adjust the 2020-2021 academic calendar, postponing the start of school until Tuesday, September 8.

“CHISD seeks a return to semblance of normalcy, but the health and safety of our scholars and staff is our most important priority,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said.

With the current rise in COVID-19 cases in Dallas County and in Texas; CHISD believes it is in the best interest of scholars and staff to return at a later day. *Today, is the 18th consecutive day Dallas County has reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. The seven day average positivity rate is at 16% and health experts would like it to be below 6%*

Therefore, the Trustees approved a revised school calendar that reflects school starting after the Labor Day Holiday. The first day of classes will be Tuesday, September 8.

TEA is providing school systems with resources to ensure a strong start.

TEA Resources:

Reimbursement for extra COVID-19-related expenses incurred during the 2019-20 school year;

Tens of millions of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies provided to school systems at no cost to Texas schools;

Free online, TEKS-aligned learning tools to deliver remote instruction;

Teacher training provided at no cost to the school system; and Statewide efforts to help bridge the digital divide for students at home, along with other ongoing support.

CHISD is set to receive PPE from TEA:

796 adult face shields

56 thermometers

27,064 gloves

67,368 disposable masks

16,842 reusable gloves

796 gallons of hand sanitizer

The revised start will allow time for training all staff on our flex learning platform and sanitizing procedures; ensure all necessary technology resources are available to deliver flex learning properly as well as planning and preparation of instructional arrangements for a variety of possible scenarios.

CHISD made this decision in unison with our fellow districts in the Best Southwest Region (DeSoto ISD, Duncanville ISD and Lancaster ISD).

“We are grateful for the Texas Education Agency, which is allowing flexibility for districts across the state, with regards to planning a safe and successful return this fall,” Hudson said.

During Monday’s meeting, CHISD presented the revised calendar and its full reopening plan titled “The Blueprint: Plans for Reopening Cedar Hill ISD.” CHISD will update our families and staff on the calendar changes and make the reopening plan available to the public.

