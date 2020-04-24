Cedar Hill ISD To Host Decision Day on May 1

CEDAR HILL, TX – Cedar Hill Independent School District is looking forward to hosting

#CHISDDecisionDay on Friday, May 1.

Decision Day is a Longhorn tradition where we honor and recognize seniors who plan to pursue some form of education, military service or training beyond high school. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we had to improvise this year and host a virtual Decision Day.

We will highlight our graduating Longhorns on CHISD social media pages (@CedarHillISD on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) throughout the day on May 1. Scholars are encouraged to:

Create a short video (one minute or less) representing your future plans and upload

them by Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at https://flipgrid.com/chisddecisionday

Wear their college colors, paraphernalia or red, white and blue to represent your

military plans.

Show your excitement and family pride in the video.

Use the commitment form in the video to show your post-high school plans.

Seniors who make videos and upload them to flipgrid will be entered into a drawing

for scholarships from All Pro Dads and gift cards from The Cedar Hill Education

Foundation.

“The importance of this event is to recognize that you are moving on to the next big stage in your life,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “We want you to know that your community supports you and is proud of you.”

In addition, we will ask the Cedar Hill community to represent their college or military branch by posting photos on Facebook and Twitter, using #CHISDDecisionDay

Feel free to post your videos on your personal social media accounts as well, just include

#BetterMakeRoom, #DecisionDay2020 and #CHISDDecisionDay in your posts.

CHISD Communications has created a Facebook frame for families to download as a way of

supporting the Class of 2020 Seniors.

