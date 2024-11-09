Cedar Hill Bowling Team Fired Up For Inaugural Season

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Kameron Willis used to bowl with his father nearly every weekend.

The Cedar Hill High School junior couldn’t wait to get involved with the sport again.

Willis, the President of CHHS’ Multicultural Club, was promoting the Multicultural Club at the beginning of the school year when he learned about the new Bowling program.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing myself grow in the sport, and I’ve learned a lot about technique,” Willis said.

Willis is one of approximately a dozen Cedar Hill High School scholars who make the 42-mile round trip each week to practice at Hilltop Lanes in Waxahachie.

There are closer bowling alleys, but in order for the team to compete in a district with Waxahachie High and Waxahachie Global (Waxahachie’s equivalent of the Collegiate Program), Cedar Hill had to practice within the district.

The idea came about when Welding Teacher Joe Eich asked CHHS Principal Leroy Joffre about it.

Approximately 60 scholars expressed interest in bowling, but only about 12 show up regularly, including four seniors.

One of those seniors is Ashanti Sims, who learned about the team during Eich’s Welding Class.

“I like it, and I hope to get better,” Sims said. “I’m excited and a little nervous about competing this season.”

Fellow senior Michael Burr was looking to diversify his extracurricular activities.

“My friends are helping me out, and they’re patient with me,” Burr said.

Eich, a 2006 Waxahachie High School Graduate, who still lives in Ellis County also works at Hilltop Lanes as a mechanic on the equipment there.

He’s preparing the Longhorns for the State Competition, set for February/March in San Antonio.

“The kids are enjoying bowling, and some even practice on the weekends,” Eich said. “They could earn a college scholarship for bowling.”

Junior Amiah Johunkin has bowled since she was 3 years old and was glad to see the school sponsor the sport.

“I like that it can be independent and also a social sport – I can focus on myself and also interact with people,” said Johunkin, who also competes in powerlifting and track.