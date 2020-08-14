Calling All Youth Artists in Texas: Enter TMA’s Mask Hero Art Contest

Mask Hero Art Contest Accepting Entries Through August 24

Superheroes come in all shapes and sizes, and they wear all kinds of masks. Right now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, heroes among us are wearing masks to protect others from the potential spread of the disease. The Texas Medical Association (TMA) invites Texas youth to get creative and send their best drawing or painting of a mask-wearing hero by Aug. 24 for a chance to win a $150 gift card.

The TMA #MaskHero Art Contest is open to Texans 4 years to 17 years of age. Artists can use any medium (such as pencil, crayon, paint, or chalk) to create an original artwork.

“Children have the potential to positively impact both their peers and the adults around them by encouraging them to make healthy choices,” said Valerie Borum Smith, MD, a Tyler pediatrician and member of TMA’s COVID-19 Task Force. “As Texans work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19, TMA looks forward to recognizing the efforts of children and youth in sharing this important message.”

TMA COVID-19 Task Force physicians recommend people wear masks when around others outside of those in their household. They support Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that wearing a mask in public can reduce the spread of droplets from people’s mouth and nose, thereby cutting the chance of spreading the virus.

The winner will receive a $150 gift card from Amazon or H-E-B (winner’s choice). The winning entry also will be featured in Texas Medicine magazine and on the TMA website.

Artwork should include the child’s first name and last initial, and the child’s age. The #MaskHero hashtag also should appear on the artwork.

TMA will accept entries by email until 5 pm (CST) on Monday, Aug. 24, at [email protected] Entries (a scan of the artwork) must be submitted by a child’s parent or legal guardian.

Public Votes For The Winner

TMA will post entries on its Facebook page within a week of the submission deadline, and the public will vote for the winner, based on the number of “likes” the artwork receives. In the event of a tie, TMA will use a random name selector to pick a winner. TMA will announce the winner Sept. 2. For full contest information, visit www.texmed.org/MaskHero.

The TMA COVID-19 Task Force recommends Texans stay home whenever possible, away from anyone they don’t live with; wear a mask and physically distance themselves at least 6 feet from others when out; and wash hands thoroughly and frequently. To help stop COVID-19, “be a #MaskHero,” said Dr. Smith.

TMA is the largest state medical society in the nation, representing more than 53,000 physician and medical student members. It is located in Austin and has 110 component county medical societies around the state. TMA’s key objective since 1853 is to improve the health of all Texans.

Save

Comments

comments