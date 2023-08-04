August 22, 2023 NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX

Facebook

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX

The City Council of the City of Midlothian will hold a Public Hearing to begin at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 in the City Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall, (104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX), to consider and act upon an ordinance for the following case:

CASE NO. Z23-2023-70: Please be advised the Midlothian City Council has initiated a change in the zoning regulations governing the development and use of approximately 1,150± acres that are identified as two areas, the areas are described here as one for the Agricultural (A) Zoning District “Tract A” approximately 350± acres and one for the Single Family Two (SF-2) Zoning District “Tract B” approximately 800± acres, both Tracts are within the City of Midlothian, Texas located within the following described boundaries (hereafter referenced respectively as “Tract A” and “Tract B”):

Agricultural (A) Zoning

District “Tract A”

Beginning at the southeast corner of the intersection of Farm to Market Road 875 (FM 875) and Singleton Road, southerly along the eastern boundary of Singleton Road to its intersection with the City Limits of the City of Midlothian as described and depicted in City of Midlothian, Texas, Ordinance No. 2004-10 (Ord. No. 2004-10); then easterly along said City Limits, then northerly along the western boundary of Baucum Road and continuing along Baucum Road back to the point of beginning; and including a seventy (70) acre parcel to the north generally described as being part of the G.S. Smith Survey, Abstract 1074, the A.J. Cornelius Survey, Abstract 1285, and the G.B. Glover Survey, Abstract 1219, Ellis County, Texas, and being a part of the 3212.1279 acre tract described in deed from So. Creek Ranch, LLC, a Texas Liability Limited Company to the Salvation Army, a Georgia Corporation recorded in Volume 1773, Page 1957, Official Public Records of Ellis County, Texas. For purposes of clarity, the property contained within the above bounded area are those properties, and portions of properties to the extent located within the corporate limits of the City of Midlothian, Texas, identified by the Ellis Appraisal District by the following Property Identification Numbers: 138485, 244793, 244794, 244795, 244796, 265615, and 273163.

Single Family Two (SF-2) Zoning District “Tract B”

Beginning at the southeast corner of the intersection of Farm to Market Road 875 (FM 875) and Singleton Road, southerly along the eastern boundary of Singleton Road to its intersection with the City Limits of the City of Midlothian as described and depicted in City of Midlothian, Texas, Ordinance No. 2004-10 (Ord. No. 2004-10); then easterly along said City Limits, passing Baucum Road and continuing northeasterly along said City Limits as described and depicted in Ord. No. 2004-10 to the intersection of said City Limits with the western right of way of FM 875 at the point in the easterly curve of FM 875 east of the southern intersection of FM 875 and Dunn Road as described and depicted in Ord. No. 2004-10; then northwesterly along the right of way of the eastbound lane of FM 875 and continuing along the right of way boundary adjacent to said eastbound lane of FM 875 to its intersection at the southeast corner of the intersection of FM 875 and Singleton Road, being the point of beginning of the above described boundary, save and except for Tract A. For purposes of clarity, the property contained within the above bounded area are those properties, and portions of properties to the extent located within the corporate limits of the City of Midlothian, Texas, identified by the Ellis Appraisal District by the following Property Identification Number: 294703.

The proposed change in zoning will change the zoning of the Property Tract A from Temporary Agricultural (A) Zoning District to Agricultural (A) Zoning District and will change the Zoning District of the Property Tract B from Temporary Agricultural (A) Zoning District to Single Family Two (SF-2) Zoning District. For clarification, to the extent any portion of the tracts identified by Ellis Appraisal District Property Identification Number are located outside of the Midlothian City Limits, the change in zoning will apply only to those portions of the tract within the City limits.

Any interested person will be given an opportunity to speak on these items. If you have any questions, please contact the Planning Department by calling (972) 775-7123.