9 New COVID-19 Cases & 3 Additional Deaths In Ellis County

205 Total Cases & 139 Recoveries of COVID-19 in Ellis County

May 5, 2020 -On a day when a “Reopen Ellis County” protest was held before the commissioners court meeting, Ellis County COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Ellis County Sheriff Edge and Commissioner Perry both spoke at the gathering in support of opening more Ellis County businesses.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of nine additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and ten recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 205 cases of COVID-19, and 139 recoveries.

These nine additional cases of COVID-19 include a resident of Alma, a resident of Ennis, and two residents of Midlothian. Five of these additional cases of COVID-19 are of the City of Waxahachie.

Additionally, DSHS has reported the loss of life of a 66 year-old male, 85 year-old female, and a 93 year-old male resident of Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waxahachie.

Every loss of life is one too many. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have experienced loss during this unprecedented time. To respect and honor these residents and their families, no further personal information will be released.

Ellis County Emergency Management continues to work closely with local jurisdictions in mitigating the risks of COVID-19 in Ellis County. As a reminder COVID-19 does exist within the community of Ellis County. Let it be clear that residents are free to stay home if they feel the need. I encourage all residents to wear masks while in public and to practice distancing where practicable. Residents should avoid all gatherings where safe distancing practices are not achievable. Residents should continue to take the

highest possible precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death.

Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, Ellis County Emergency Management encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure

