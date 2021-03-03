40th Season of Scarborough Renaissance Festival® ﻿Begins April 10

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Masks Required At Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX. (March 3, 2021) Scarborough Renaissance Festival® presented by T-MobileTM is coming back better than ever and ready to celebrate its 40th season starting April 10, 2021! The season will run eight consecutive weekends April 10 – May 31, 2021 with a variety of exciting new shows and extraordinary new artisans along with long-time Festival favorites.

The health and safety of their employees, participants and visitors is Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s number one priority. They have worked closely with local authorities to ensure that all protocols and CDC guidelines will be followed so that they can conduct a safe and fun event for everyone. They have developed comprehensive guidelines and protocols that will be in place for the 2021 season for visitors and participants alike. These include temperature checks, a mask requirement, social distancing and more. These guidelines and protocols can be found on their website at www.SRFestival.com

New Shows & Shoppes In 2021

There are fantastic new shows featuring acrobats, comedians, multi-instrumentalists, magicians, Scottish Bagpipe & drums, a dancing weasel, and even a sword swallower! New Artisans/Shoppes include offerings of unique jewelry, swords, wood carved art, wood burned art, cast concrete art, chocolates and CBD chocolates, chainmaille, sculpted fairies, teas & salts, 3-D wood art, Ocarinas, bamboo fly-rods, maps & scrolls, succulents, shells and gourds, and apparel & accessories. There are also three brand-new shoppes for patrons to explore! Plus, they will have an all new Parakeet Aviary this season! Scarborough’s performing company (Scarborough Academy of Performing Arts) has also been hard at work creating merry new characters and refining long-time favorites that will bring the re-created 16th Century Village of Scarborough alive!

“This has been a hard year for everyone, and we are very excited to be able to move forward with presenting the 40th season of Scarborough Renaissance Festival® after the years’ respite” says Doug Keller, General Manager. “What better way to allow people to get outdoors, be entertained, and have some fun; all in a safe environment. We invite everyone to join in the 40th Anniversary celebrations and Step Back in Time for the Time of their Lives at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® starting on April 10th!”

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® presented by T-MobileTM is a full day of interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style that will run every Saturday & Sunday plus Memorial Day Monday, April 10 through May 31, 2021. Visitors will enjoy full combat armored jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon, Knighting ceremonies, a 50+ member performing company and 25+ stages of interactive and unique entertainment. You will also discover exquisite one-of-a-kind treasures at the hundreds of Scarborough shoppes and be amazed by authentic artisan demonstrations. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill and so much more.

Travel Back In Time Weekend

The 2021 season begins with Travel Back in Time Weekend April 10th & 11th. It will be the “Kids Free Weekend” with up to three children (ages 5-12) being admitted free with each paid adult. Children 4 and under are always free. Seniors 65+ also get a special discount this weekend as well with half price tickets at the gate. Everyone can compete in the all-new facemask contest this weekend too!

The guest performers opening weekend are Scotland Rising, The Lynx Show, Gypsy Rox, Here be Pirates and the Accidental Acrobats. Guest Artisans are Two Tarts Toppers, Georgia Jones Godwin, and Silver Leaf Costumes.

Each successive weekend has a different theme that includes Artisan’s Showcase (4/17 & 18), Royal Ale Festival Weekend (4/24 & 25), Live the Fantasy & Spring Celebration (5/1 & 2), Celebrating Chivalry Weekend (5/8 & 9), Celtic Weekend (5/15 & 16), Legends of the Seas (5/22 & 23) and the Last Huzzah (5/29, 30 & 31). Each weekend also has a variety of special events.

Food Fit For A King

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® presented by T-MobileTM offers “Food Fit for a King” that is a step above the traditional “festival food”. Visitors can feast on our famous giant roasted turkey legs (over 20 tons are consumed each season), Scottish Eggs, the largest food-on-a-stick selection in Texas or try some of the daily special creations at our very own Pasta Palace and Scarborough Bakery. Our full-service restaurant & bar, the Rose & Crown Inn, will be offering carry-out orders for signature items like Shepherd’s Pie, meat pies, and Muffulettas.

Visitors 21 and over can partake in Enchanted Manor Mead, a wide selection of craft, domestic and imported beer; wine, and other adult beverages at one of the 12 pubs and taverns. For those with more discerning palates there are daily wine and beer tasting events with each weekend having a different theme. Opening weekend’s themes will be wines of Spain and beers of Texas. Tastings require a separate ticket that can be purchased in advance at SRFestival.com or at the Festival (on festival days). Seating is limited and the tasting events regularly sell out, so it is recommended that you purchase your tickets in advance. Participants must be 21+ to attend.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® presented by T-Mobile’s 2021 Season offers many exciting new additions along with long time favorites for everyone to enjoy!

New Entertainment

Accidental Acrobats – This duo will flip, tumble & crash their way into your hearts with a spectacle of super-human stunts & pun-derful antics! (April 10 – May 16 only)

Celtic Legacy – World-class bagpipes, earthshaking drums, rockin’ guitars and a mile-a-minute banter only barely scratches the surface of this comedic group of Celtic Lads! (April 24 – May 31 only)

Cirque La Vie – A non-stop exciting family friendly circus show full danger, comedy lovable characters and a Viking! (May 8 – 31 only)

Emrys Fleet’s Rat Extravaganza – A hilarious comedy show featuring Pesky the Wonderous one-eyed rat and Wilbur the Dancing weasel! (May 8 – May 31 only)

The Inheritance – In the spirit of the Romany, enjoy this band of multi-instrumentalists including accordion, clarinet, taboura & percussion! (April 17 – 25 only)

Gypsy Rox – Crossing tonal boundaries with violin, guitar & vocals on their backs with a mix of Celtic, Gypsy, Medieval music! (April 10 – May 2 only)

Here be Pirates! – Captain James and first mate Rose regale with tales of their boldness, their bravery, and their stupidity on the high seas. Come as you ARR, because Here Be Pirates. (April 10 – May 2 only)

Lady Genevieve – In the long folk tradition of bards, Lady Genevieve performs her unique brand of guitar & vocal faire favorites

The Lynx Show – A one-of-a-kind comedy, sword swallowing, magic show. (April 10 – May 2 only)

The Pinwheel Side Show – Pippsy the clown brings the amazing world of sideshow to the stage!

Rat Puck – Rat Puck is a game for Kings and Commoners alike similar the the Scottish “golf” but played with rats and sticks! Rat Puck! Puck we Must! (May 8 – May 31 only)

Rose & Thorny – Rose (Iris and Rose) and Thorny (The Flaming Idiots) a new show involving two longtime veterans of the stage. Presenting funny and bawdy songs both original and classic, intertwined with jokes, limericks and toasts. PG-16

Scotland Rising – A festival pipe band with 2 world class pipers and a world class percussionist and insult to the music world front guy! (April 10 – April 18 only)

Shakespeare Approves – Join your friendly, neighborhood Shakespeare as he takes you on an audience-interactive, improvisational adventure that is shaped to be fun for everyone! (May 22 – 31 only)

Statue Comedius de Marbelous – There are many living statues, but Comedius de Marbelous is the only one ancient Lively Statue! (April 24 – May 31 only)

New & Guest Artisans

Aisling Designs – Cast Concrete Art

Artemis Designs – Silver Cast Jewelry

Carnelian Star -Pearl Jewelry

CBD Dragon Sweets – Chocolates & CBD Chocolates

A Chained Reaction – Chainmaille

Fairies of the Swamp & Salt Cellar – Sculpted Fairies, Teas, Sales & Boot Shine

Georgia Jones – Godwin – Clay Scuplture

Gypsie Isle Trading Company – Clothing

Gypsy Eyes – Face Painting

Jewelry Designs by E. Paule – Jewelry

John’s Woods – 3-D Wood Art

Jubo Flutes – Ocarinas

King’s Flyrods – Hand Made Bamboo Fly Rods

Masquerade Life Casting – Body Castings & Original Sculptures (May 8 – 16 only)

Medieval Mapmaker – Maps & Scrolls

The Quriky Cork – Succulents, Shells & Gourds

Sabersmith – Swords & Blades

Sculpted – Connie Colten Jewelry – (May 8 – 16 only)

Silverleaf Costumes – Costumes – (April 11 – May 13 only)

Sinclair Wood Carving – Wood Carved Art

Tarot by Kolisha – Tarot & Palm Readings

Two Tarts Toppers – Decorated Hats (April 10 – May 2 only)

Wood, Willow & Whatknots – Incense, Wood Burning & Beaded Jewelry

2021 Daily Wine & Beer Tasting Themes

April 10 & 11 Wines of Spain / Beers of Texas

April 17 & 18 Wines of Italy / Beers of Belgium

April 24 & 25 Will it Blend? (wine) / Blind Date (beer)

May 1 & 2 Wines of Germany / Beers of Germany

May 8 & 9 Wines of the New World / Beers of the New World – Traditional

May 15 & 16 Wines of France / Beers of the Celtic Isles

May 22 & 23 Wines from Down Under / Beers of the New World – Creative

May 29, 30 & 31 Flynn’s Favorites (wine) / Seamus Suggests (beer)

A Few Other Things to Note

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® presented by T-MobileTM is family friendly with many performances and activities for kids such as two different Children’s Knighting Ceremonies, the Mermaid Lagoon, Accidental Acrobats, Emrys Fleet’s Rat Extravaganza, Cirque du Sewer, Shakespeare Approves!, Nature of Mercy, Sir Real the Puppet Man, a Parakeet Aviary, Renaissance Rides, games of skill and much more!

There are some performances that are geared toward a more mature audience (16+). They include Arthur Greenleaf Holmes the Wildly Inappropriate Poet, Christophe the Insultor, Rose & Thorny – Wild and Thorny, and the King’s Pub – Pub Sing.

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Scarborough Renaissance Festival® 2021 presented by T-MobileTM is open Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, April 10 – May 31, 2021 from 10 AM to 7 PM rain or shine. Located in Waxahachie, Texas, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth on FM 66 off of I-35E.

Admission is $37 for adults and $17 for children, ages 5-12. Children age 4 and under are always admitted free. Tickets are available on-line and discount tickets can be purchased at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores starting April 3rd and a special discount offer can be found at participating T-Mobile stores starting April 3rd

as well. Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is also sponsored by Dr Pepper.

For more information visit www.SRFestival.com. Facebook & Twitter (SRFestival) or on Instagram (theSRFestival).

