24 Hour Wrecker Auction Notice 3/1-3/5

AUCTION NOTICE

4 Hour Wrecker Service Inc. VSF 0514204

3/1-3/5

The following vehicles will be sold at public auction on Monday 3/13/2023 if not released to register owners. Any announcements made the day of sale supercede any advertised announcements. The auction will be held at On line at www.jdnewell.com. If you have any questions, please call 972-227-5188. Gates open at 9:00 a.m., auction starts at 10:00 a.m.” The public is welcome. Year/make, VIN, Tag. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS IS.

Vehicle VIN

1992 Chevrolet S10 Blazer 1GNCS13W8N2201967

1995 Lincoln Town Car 1LNLM82W9SY691613

1999 Ford F150 2FTRX17L4XCB14031

2001 Chevrolet Tahoe 1GNEC13T11J194954

2002 Freightliner Conventional St120 1FUJBBCG92LG25335

2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee 1J4GX48S42C310686

2002 Toyota Highlander JTEHF21A320086908

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1GCEC19V74Z228211

2007 Cadillac Cts 1G6DP577X70105297

2007 Cadillac STS 1G6DC67A970139650

2007 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WT58N579248591

2007 Chrysler Sebring 1C3LC46K27N512364

2008 BMW 328I WBAVA37598NL49563

2008 Infiniti G37 JNKCV64E28M119288

2009 Chevrolet Malibu 1G1ZG57B49F255065

2009 Ford Focus 1FAHP37N89W268277

2011 Honda Cr-V 5J6RE3H71BL056598

2013 Chevrolet Sonic 1G1JA5SH2D4159367

2014 Mercedes-Benz 250 WDDSJ4GB3EN104938

2014 Mitsubishi Fuso Fec72s JL6BNH1A5EK000868

2015 Jeep Cherokee 1C4PJLDB0FW572667

2016 Dodge Dart 1C3CDFBB8GD729048

2017 NISSAN Altima 1N4AL3AP4HC273063