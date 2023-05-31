2023 Hawk Scholars Received Associate Degrees From Navarro College

Facebook

Congratulations to the twelve (12) Red Oak High School seniors who are members of the Hawk Scholars program. These students received their Associate’s Degree from Navarro College on Saturday, May 13 for completing 60 collegiate dual-credit hours.

Hawk Scholars Academy is a group of selected students who participate in extensive dual credit coursework beginning their freshman year of high school. This group is the second to last under the original Hawk Scholars program to obtain 60 credit hours and an associate’s degree. The program was restructured to obtain the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board recommended 42-credit hour core curriculum for all undergraduate students in Texas public higher education institutions.

Hawk Scholars Academy graduates will also be recognized at Red Oak High School graduation on June 4, 2023, at UTA.

Here is the list of our Navarro Hawk Scholars for the Class of 2023:

· Khaled Alchahrour

· Kadisha Asher

· Michaela Ballard

· Alicia Cook

· Nicole Davis

· Lisa Green

· Asa Low

· Aubrey McKnight

· Tasnim Reza

· Benedicto Sanchez

· Matthew Smitherman

· Priya York