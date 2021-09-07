11th Human Cases of West Nile Virus In Dallas County

Facebook

DALLAS (September 7, 2021) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reports the eleventh human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) infection in Dallas County for 2021. The patient is a resident of the 75225 zip code in Dallas and was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease (WNND).

Due to privacy and confidentiality reasons, DCHHS does not disclose personal information on the patient. DCHHS has reported one West Nile Virus related death for 2021 compared to six WNV related deaths for 2020 and one WNV related death in 2019.

Three of the eleven human cases of WNV reported in 2021 are in females and eight are in males.

“West Nile Virus cases are on the rise in Dallas County, and it’s unfortunate to be reporting an additional case,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director. It is hard to imagine that these illnesses can result from something as seemingly minor as a mosquito bite. Please follow the 4 D’s to do everything you can to avoid mosquito bites.”