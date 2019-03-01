Where To Watch The 6A State Girls Basketball Tournament This Weekend

SAN ANTONIO—FOX Sports Southwest and NFHS Network will combine to televise and webcast the UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament February 28 – March 2 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

NFHS Network will provide a live webcast of all 2019 Girls Basketball State Tournament semifinal games and the 1A – 5A state championship games online with a subscription at www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil. Subscribers can also watch on the go by downloading the NFHS Network app for iPhone and Android devices.

The 6A championship final on Saturday, March 2, will be televised live on FOX Sports Southwest Plus at 8:30 p.m., and will also stream on the FOX Sports digital platforms. Available to iOS and Android devices, the FOX Sports digital platforms provide live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports digital platforms is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku and Xbox One.

UIL GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT TV/WEBCAST SCHEDULE

Friday, March 1

6A Semifinal

8:30 p.m.

NFHSNetwork.com

Saturday, March 2

6A Final

8:30 p.m.

NFHSNetwork.com

FOX Sports Southwest Plus*

*Also available online via the FOX Sports digital platforms. All times listed are Centra.

