Auto Judge Names 2019 Alfa Romoe Giula Quadrifoglio Luxury Car Of The Year

Move over Germany, there’s a new king in town when it comes to luxury and fast sedans. It’s really no surprise that the Italians — after years of building luxury and fast cars like Ferrari, Maserati, Lancia and others — have brought to market a new luxury leader with the 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

When I first got behind the wheel of this outstanding sedan, I was really impressed with its sleek cabin styling and room. A luxury USA import vehicle, one might say this new “Has It All.”

Having said all that, there are a few misses in as much as there is very little rear seat room and very little trunk room. However, the luxury styling and finish make up for these small inconveniences.

The 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio was first introduced in 2017 and is returning this year with only minor changes. When you accomplish such a great sedan and get it right with its first model, changes are not a must.

Of course, as one might expect the 2019 Giulia Quadrifoglio has a very good and driver-friendly information system.

Overall, I think the vehicle’s exterior styling as well as its finishing details are as good as it gets. Seven models are available with this new Alfa: the Giulia AWD, the Sport, the Ti, the Ti Sport, the Ti sport carbon, the Ti Lusso, and Quadrifoglio.

Driving this new Alfa was simply a delight. First the seats are very comfortable fitting and make driving easy. Visibility is great and driver access to the controls is well thought out, insuring a fun drive.

Handling is super with no side-to-side butt sliding. Acceleration is great and more than I expected from 280 horsepower. Both road and tire noise level is very low. The ride was as good as it could be for a luxury sedan.

I did drive the 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglioio with its 505 horsepower for a short trip, and it was like a rocket with a great driving feel. For power and performance the 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglioio is the performance leader of the segment.

The entry-level Giulia RWD has a standard turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that produces a very healthy 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. A manual transmission is not available for the U.S. market, so you would have to settle for a very good automatic transmission and just enjoy the drive and ride.

It comes with Brembo brakes, headlights with LED lighting, heated mirrors, parking sensors, and a rear camera with dynamic guidelines to give you just a rough idea of how well a Giulia is equipped.

Base model pricing starts at $38,195 and tops out at $73,700 for the Quadrifoglio. Like many, I would love the $73,000 with all the horsepower, but after driving it I would be more than happy with the Giulia RWD.

With the many combinations available, it is wise to check with your local Alfa Romeo dealer for complete prices and a test drive.

