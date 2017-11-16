Grand Prairie PlayGrand Adventures Closer To A Reality

Commercial Donations Make Grand Prairie Playground Dreams, Become Reality

GRAND PRAIRIE— It’s an idea that has finally come to fruition. PlayGrand Adventures, which has been in the planning for more than three years, just got $330,000 closer to being a reality.

The PlayGrand Adventures concept is part of the master planning process for Grand Central Park at SH 161 and Arkansas Lane. The park will be for people of all abilities in Grand Prairie. The first phase of the playground is set to open Summer 2018.

Tim Shinogle, Park Planning & Development Manager/Parks, Arts & Recreation Department, City of Grand Prairie said, “Phase 1 of PlayGrand Adventures will feature a number of innovative customized play components, designed by Kompan and Landscape Structures Playground Manufacturers.”

PlayGrand Adventures Offers A Unique Playground

The 10-acre PlayGrand Adventures boasts specialized equipment with certain portions of the playground to include toddler zones and adventure areas. These areas will range from high intensity to peaceful and quiet activity. Themes will also be as assorted, from modern and colorful to rustic and nature-themed.

“We believe our PlayGrand Adventures playground will be unique and stand as a one of a kind inclusive playground development,” Shinogle said.

Specifically, the unique playground concept will enhance sensory, physical, cognitive and social abilities of those who enjoy the playground. The Adventure Zone, sponsored by Baylor Arlington, will join other PlayGrand pods including Adventure Hill, Tranquil Adventures, Adventure Challenge, Exploration Zone, Adventure Sports, Adventure Village and Adventure Stars.

Business Community Lends Fiscal Asssistance

Combined with the city of Grand Prairie’s $2 million, a number of donors came forward. Allan Beck, president and CEO of Baylor Orthopedic and Spine Hospital at Arlington presented a $250,000 donation for the Adventure Zone.

The aforementioned pod is 1 of 7 play zones, that will feature the highest-intensity play for all ability levels.

“PlayGrand Adventures will be an innovative destination playground for the region and will offer an opportunity for all to play, interact and develop skills in a fun, safe, outdoor environment,” said Beck. “Baylor Arlington proudly supports these efforts and is excited to sponsor this unique inclusive playground.”

Patrick Lawler, president and CEO of P. Lawler Enterprises and a Grand Prairie business owner donated $50,000 toward a PlayScape called “Prairie Grass Nets.”

This climbing piece resembling prairie wheat puff cocoons allows users to climb, socialize and interact, especially those with mobility limitations.

Celina Cardenas Fleites of Atmos Energy presented a $30,000 donation toward the Adventure Village, a future phase at PlayGrand Adventures.

The Adventure Village play zone will reflect daily life in Grand Prairie and just about any town across this nation. This zone will promote learning about municipal safety as well as bike safety and daily life style activities.

Other ‘Fun’ Raising Efforts

More than $700,000 in fund raising campaigns and sponsorships came from Stripe a Zone $50,000; American Resource Management $50,000; OpenAire $25,000; LOH Foundation $25,000; Freese & Nichols $12,500; and Halff Associates $10,000, as well as many individual donations.

“As part of the public relations and marketing of PlayGrand Adventures, the staff has initiated a number of “Fun-Raising” campaigns and Marcy Sherman was retained by the City to reach out to the corporate and major donor arena to assist in our “Fun-Raising” program,” explained Shinogle. “Marcy had direct connections with several of the entities, who now have become sponsors to PlayGrand Adventures.”

Grand Prairie ISD also sponsored Miles for Smiles fun-raisers for the past two years totaling more than $70,000.

“PlayGrand Adventures playground will be such a wonderful addition to our Central Park amenities,” said Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen. “With more than 660,000 people with a disability living in the Metroplex, this important all-accessible park will offer something for all ages and abilities. Families with disabled children will be able to play together. Adults living with cognitive or physical limitations will be able to use their minds and bodies in ways that may not have been previously available to them. Actually, any person of any ability or age will find enjoyment, and a new experience at this park.”

