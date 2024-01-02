Young Talents Shine Bright: Junior Players Present ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’

Facebook

Junior Players are proud to debut their production of Legally Blonde: The Musical, bringing a slice of Harvard to DFW Jan. 4-7. In the musical, Elle Woods faces a dramatic upheaval when her boyfriend, Warner, ends their relationship to pursue studies at Harvard Law. After her strategic arrival at the school, Elle faces challenges posed by peers, professors, and her former love interest.

The captivating, award-winning musical derived from the beloved “Legally Blonde” film follows Elle’s journey in an epic tale of self-discovery, creating a feeling of empowerment in audiences as she successfully confronts societal stereotypes.

Nathan Autrey is Director of Junior Players’ “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” with Assistant Director Lauren LeBlanc, Music Director Mark Mullino, and Choreographer Ani Vera. The musical will be performed by a cast of 22 talented teenagers from 10 different North Texas High Schools. As with all Junior Players programs, there will be no cost for the participants to be a part of the production.

Junior Players Productions

Legally Blonde will be the eighth musical produced by Junior Players in the Dallas Arts District. Junior Players launched its winter musical program in January 2015 with its highly successful production of In the Heights. In addition to being the first fully produced musical to take place in the Moody Performance Hall, the production brought hundreds of new and diverse audience members into the Dallas Arts District.

“We’re so happy to be back, live and in-person, performing this inspiring story at the beautiful Moody Performance Hall,” says Junior Players Executive Director Rosaura Cruz. “Elle Woods, the story’s protagonist, isn’t the type of person who is happy to be placed in a box and let the outside world dictate what she can and can’t do and who she can and can’t be. Elle is driven. She’s determined. She remains persistent and resilient throughout all of the challenges and obstacles thrown her way, and we can certainly relate to that. During the COVID-19 pandemic we didn’t know if we would ever be able to perform live again, but we fought to stay present for our youth and we persevered. Our community is strong and tenacious – this musical pays homage to that.”

Legally Blonde Performances

All performances of Junior Players production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” will be at the Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora Street in the Dallas Arts District. Performances will be from Jan. 4-7, and shows start at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $15, while students and seniors can purchase them for $10. For more information, please visit juniorplayers.org/tickets.

The Junior Players organization provides students with real hands-on professional theatrical training, at no cost to the participants. Junior Players serves the youth of Dallas by providing accessible programming for all children in the North Texas area. This is the eighth musical produced by the nonprofit in the Dallas Arts District.