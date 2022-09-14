Wilmer Celebrates Pioneer Days This Weekend

Facebook

City of Wilmer’s 38th Annual Pioneer Days promises Camaraderie and Entertainment

WILMER, TX – This year marks the 38th annual Pioneer Days that will continue to bring the community together. This year’s celebration will include family fun, carnival rides, live music entertainment, and several vendors at City Hall Square, located at 128 N. Dallas Avenue in Wilmer.

“We are poised with excitement to continue to celebrate the founding of this amazing city with the entire community and welcome any citizens to enjoy the festivities,” expressed Wilmer Mayor Sheila Petta. “This event we will have an entire carnival entertainment, one-day music line-up, multiply vendors, and an opportunity for a good time with your fellow neighbors. Hope you come out and enjoy this family-friendly event.”

The three (3) day celebration will begin with the carnival opening on Friday, September 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. On September 17, the carnival will be opened from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with live musical entertainment beginning at 11:00 a.m. and performances provided by, Landon Blake, KabaRios, Mersey Men, Tejano Outlaw Band, Grupo Extreme, Thin White Line, and Kadie Lynn who competed in 2016 on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent, where she received praise from Simon Cowell, and Reba Mc Entire for her unique vocal abilities, and stage presence. The entire community is invited to bring some lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the free music entertainment event. On Sunday, September 18, the last day, the carnival hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For additional information, please call (972) 441-6373 or visit https://www.cityofwilmer.net/474/Pioneer-Days. As well as on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pioneer-days-tickets-413849744727