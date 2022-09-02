Wild Turkey Bourbon Sponsoring Happy Hour Unplugged

Facebook

WILD TURKEY® BOURBON NAMED SUPPORTING SPONSOR FOR PNC PATIO SESSIONS IN SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER

(DALLAS) – The nonprofit, AT&T Performing Arts Center, is proud to announce that Wild Turkey® will be supporting the popular PNC Patio Sessions for the months of September and October, before the outdoor series breaks for the winter. These FREE concerts are a showcase of local artists and bands that have made Sammons Park the go-to, after-work spot for cool drinks and great music every Thursday.

With support from Wild Turkey ®, PNC Patio Sessions take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and will feature live performances by a diverse range of talent and genres.

“PNC Patio sessions is something the Center is excited to present here in the heart of downtown Dallas,” said Center President & CEO Warren Tranquada. “Our city has such a great collection of artists. We are committed to supporting them and to welcome audiences to come enjoy their talents, and we’re glad to welcome Wild Turkey® on board!”

The weekly concerts are held on the patio outside the Center Café, with games and the Reliant Putting Green nearby. New to Patio Sessions this fall include original food and drink options, thanks to the Center’s new concessionaire, G Texas Catering and Events, as well as, a wide selection of beer and wines. In addition, Wild Turkey® will be showcasing specialty cocktails at the PNC Patio Sessions, and the Wild Turkey® 101 Bold Nights airstream vehicle will be on site Thursday, October 13 to get ready for this year’s Turn Up The Lights event on October 15, 2022, where Wild Turkey® is the presenting sponsor.

“We are so excited to partner with AT&T Performing Arts Center to support PNC Patio sessions for September and October as part of our greater initiative which supports independent talent across the country,” says Wild Turkey® Marketing Director Mark Watson. “We cannot wait to share Wild Turkey’s® commitment to independent artists with the Dallas community this Fall.”

PNC Patio Sessions lineup through October:

Mitchell Ferguson

DJ Ursa Minor

Flamenco Fever

La Pompe

Aurora Bleu

For more about PNC Patio Sessions with support from Wild Turkey®, please visit us here: https://www.attpac.org/your-visit/pnc-patio-sessions/

For more information on Turn Up The Lights presented by Wild Turkey®, visit: https://www.attpac.org/on-sale/2022/turn-up-the-lights/

For more information on Wild Turkey’s® initiative that supports emerging artists visit:

https://www.wildturkeybourbon.com/en-us/101-bold-nights/