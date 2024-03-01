Who Is On The Ballot? Local May City Council And School Board Elections

Facebook

Here is a rundown of who is running in the municipal elections: City Council and ISD School Board in the FDN Readership area

Election Day: May 4, 2024 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early Voting: April 22 to 26, 2024 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 27, 2024 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 29 & 30, 2024 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: We included links to candidates’ Facebook pages if we were able to find them. If yours is missing, please contact us so it can be updated.

City Council

Cedar Hill

Place 1

Gerald Malone

Shirley Daniels – Incumbent

Place 2

Bertha Middlebrooks

Chad McCurdy – Incumbent

DeSoto

Place 6

Crystal Chism – Incumbent

Shirley Robinson

Place 7

Letitia Hughes – Incumbent

Duncanville

Mayor

Greg Contreras

Mark D. Cooks

District 2

Don McBurnett – Incumbent

Nancy Gutierrez

District 4

Karen Cherry-Brown – Incumbent

District 5

Kyle Pennebaker

Homer Fincannon

Stephanie Champagne

Derwin Broughton

Hutchins

Did not respond by press time with candidate’s names.

On the ballot Mayor and two city council members at large

Lancaster

Mayor

Clyde Hairston – Incumbent

Mansfield

*Election will be canceled due to no opposition for open seats

Place 3

Brent Newsom – Incumbent

Place 4

Juan Fresquez

Place 5

Julie Short – Incumbent

Midlothian

Place 5

Ross Weaver

Ed Gardner – Incumbent

Place 6

Ronnie Morris

Wayne Shuffield

Dannion McLendon

Hud Hartson – Incumbent

Red Oak

Mayor

Mark L. Stanfill – Incumbent

Place 1

Willie G. Franklin Jr. – Incumbent

Place 3

Sean Flannery

Ricardo Miller

Independent School District Trustees

Cedar Hill ISD

Place 6

Jacquetta Leen Haygood

Jeffrey Saldivar

Ayanna Cabrera-Cook

Place 7

Lester Singleton

Shomega Daniels-Austin (withdrew)

DeSoto ISD

Eboni Mitchell

District 7

Tracy McNairy – Incumbent

Ricky Wesson

Duncanville ISD

Place 6

Janice Savage-Martin – Incumbent

Place 7

Carla Fahey – Incumbent

Lancaster ISD

District 1

Marion Hamilton – Incumbent

District 2

Gregory Stephenson

Quinnie Nichols

Zachary East

Mansfield ISD

Place 1



Michelle Newsom – Incumbent

Matthew Herzberg

Place 2



Jandel Crutchfield

Angel Hidalgo

Midlothian ISD

Place 1

Richard Pena – Incumbent

Lisa Healy

Place 2

Gary Vineyard – Incumbent

Place 3

Eduardo Gonzalez – Incumbent

Ryan Timm

Red Oak ISD

*Election will be canceled due to no opposition for open seats

Place 6

Michelle Porter

Place 7

Melanie Petersen