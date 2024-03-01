Who Is On The Ballot? Local May City Council And School Board Elections

By
Rita Cook
-
0
Here is a rundown of who is running in the municipal elections: City Council and ISD School Board in the FDN Readership area

Election Day: May 4, 2024 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early Voting:   April 22 to 26, 2024 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 27, 2024 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 29 & 30, 2024 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: We included links to candidates’ Facebook pages if we were able to find them. If yours is missing, please contact us so it can be updated.

 

 

City Council

 

 

Cedar Hill

Place 1

Gerald Malone

Shirley Daniels – Incumbent

 

Place 2

Bertha Middlebrooks

Chad McCurdy – Incumbent

 

DeSoto

Place 6

Crystal Chism – Incumbent

Shirley Robinson

 

Place 7

Letitia Hughes – Incumbent

 

Duncanville

Mayor

Greg Contreras

Mark D. Cooks

 

District 2

Don McBurnett – Incumbent

Nancy Gutierrez

 

District 4

Karen Cherry-Brown – Incumbent

 

District 5

Kyle Pennebaker

Homer Fincannon

Stephanie Champagne

Derwin Broughton

 

Hutchins

Did not respond by press time with candidate’s names.

On the ballot Mayor and two city council members at large

 

Lancaster

Mayor

Clyde Hairston – Incumbent

 

Mansfield

*Election will be canceled due to no opposition for open seats

Place 3

Brent Newsom – Incumbent

 

Place 4

Juan Fresquez

Place 5

Julie Short – Incumbent

 

Midlothian

Place 5

Ross Weaver

Ed Gardner – Incumbent

 

Place 6  

Ronnie Morris

Wayne Shuffield

Dannion McLendon

Hud Hartson – Incumbent

 

Red Oak

Mayor

Mark L. Stanfill – Incumbent

 

Place 1

Willie G. Franklin Jr. – Incumbent

 

Place 3

Sean Flannery

Ricardo Miller

 

 

Independent School District Trustees

 

Cedar Hill ISD

Place 6

Jacquetta Leen Haygood

Jeffrey Saldivar

Ayanna Cabrera-Cook

 

Place 7

Lester Singleton

Shomega Daniels-Austin (withdrew)

 

DeSoto ISD

Eboni Mitchell

 

District 7

Tracy McNairy – Incumbent

Ricky Wesson

 

Duncanville ISD

Place 6

Janice Savage-Martin – Incumbent

 

Place 7

Carla Fahey – Incumbent

 

Lancaster ISD

District 1

Marion Hamilton – Incumbent

 

District 2

Gregory Stephenson

Quinnie  Nichols

Zachary East

 

Mansfield ISD

Place 1

Michelle Newsom – Incumbent

Matthew Herzberg

 

Place 2

Jandel Crutchfield

Angel Hidalgo

 

Midlothian ISD

Place 1

Richard Pena – Incumbent

Lisa Healy

 

Place 2

Gary Vineyard – Incumbent

 

Place 3

Eduardo Gonzalez – Incumbent

Ryan Timm

 

Red Oak ISD

*Election will be canceled due to no opposition for open seats

Place 6

Michelle Porter

 

Place 7

Melanie Petersen

 

