Who Is On The Ballot? Local May City Council And School Board Elections

Here is a rundown of who is running in the municipal elections: City Council and ISD School Board in the FDN Readership area
Election Day: May 4, 2024 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early Voting: April 22 to 26, 2024 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 27, 2024 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
April 29 & 30, 2024 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Editor’s Note: We included links to candidates’ Facebook pages if we were able to find them. If yours is missing, please contact us so it can be updated.
City Council
Cedar Hill
Place 1
Shirley Daniels – Incumbent
Place 2
Bertha Middlebrooks
Chad McCurdy – Incumbent
DeSoto
Place 6
Crystal Chism – Incumbent
Shirley Robinson
Place 7
Letitia Hughes – Incumbent
Duncanville
Mayor
District 2
Don McBurnett – Incumbent
District 4
Karen Cherry-Brown – Incumbent
District 5
Homer Fincannon
Stephanie Champagne
Hutchins
Did not respond by press time with candidate’s names.
On the ballot Mayor and two city council members at large
Lancaster
Mayor
Clyde Hairston – Incumbent
Mansfield
*Election will be canceled due to no opposition for open seats
Place 3
Brent Newsom – Incumbent
Place 4
Juan Fresquez
Place 5
Julie Short – Incumbent
Midlothian
Place 5
Ed Gardner – Incumbent
Place 6
Hud Hartson – Incumbent
Red Oak
Mayor
Mark L. Stanfill – Incumbent
Place 1
Willie G. Franklin Jr. – Incumbent
Place 3
Ricardo Miller
Independent School District Trustees
Cedar Hill ISD
Place 6
Jacquetta Leen Haygood
Place 7
Lester Singleton
Shomega Daniels-Austin (withdrew)
DeSoto ISD
Eboni Mitchell
District 7
Tracy McNairy – Incumbent
Ricky Wesson
Duncanville ISD
Place 6
Janice Savage-Martin – Incumbent
Place 7
Carla Fahey – Incumbent
Lancaster ISD
District 1
Marion Hamilton – Incumbent
District 2
Mansfield ISD
Place 1
Michelle Newsom – Incumbent
Place 2
Midlothian ISD
Place 1
Richard Pena – Incumbent
Place 2
Gary Vineyard – Incumbent
Place 3
Eduardo Gonzalez – Incumbent
Red Oak ISD
*Election will be canceled due to no opposition for open seats
Place 6
Michelle Porter
Place 7
Melanie Petersen