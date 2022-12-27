Toast To 2023 With These Celebratory Cocktails

Facebook

It’s almost time to bid 2022 goodbye and celebrate new beginnings with a toast to 2023! Whether you’re staying in with family or celebrating with friends, here’s some inspiration for your celebratory toast.

Is it really New Year’s Eve without a bottle of bubbly? We’ll be ringing in the New Year with a glass of sparkling Pine Ridge Vineyards Chenin Blanc with a splash of Viognier. Perfect for a toast yet pairs well with our traditional New Year’s Day dish, homemade quiche.

Description: Crisp, bright, and vivacious, Sparkling CB+V is an aromatic wine boasting a bouquet of pear, green apple, and honeydew melon complemented by lime, nectarine, lemongrass, and apricot. The entry is bright and fresh, exhibiting flavors of green apples, lemon, lime, and lychee. Varieties: 96% Chenin Blanc + 4% Viognier • Alcohol: 12.5%

BALSAMIC FIG FIZZ

A new year, a new beverage, the Balsamic fig fizz is a cocktail that will have your guests buzzing about your creativity. An elevated play on the trending “healthy coke” that has put balsamic vinegar in the spotlight amongst media, consumers and bartenders alike, adding a holiday-centric garnish for a pop of color.

1 part The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve infused with rosemary*

3 parts G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Brut Champagne

½ part balsamic vinegar

¾ parts fig jam syrup**

Glass: Royale

Method: Build in glass.

Garnish: Snowy tree***

*Infusion: Fill a mason jar with four 3-inch long sprigs of rosemary. Top with 12 ounces (roughly half a bottle) of The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve. Let rest overnight.

**Fig Jam Syrup: Mix equal parts hot/boiling water to jam, jelly or preserve. Mix or blend and strain.

Celebrate the new year with less calories, pour a shot of Maestro Dobel Diamante into a champagne flute and sip. The original Cristalino tequila, Dobel Diamante is the epitome of smoothness and perfect to enjoy neat.

Made with 100% pure agave and formulated using a blend of Extra-Añejo, Añejo and Reposado tequilas, this exceptional tequila is unique.

A complex mix of sweet flavors – caramel, honey and maple as well as nutty and vanilla notes. An indescribable smoothness and a long finish that leaves you wanting more.

SRP: $50

Please drink responsibly and plan ahead with a designated driver. Cheers to 2023!