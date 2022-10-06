Spice Up Your Ranch Water With Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno Tequila

Facebook

There was a time when I kept tequila stocked in my bar for margaritas. I didn’t drink it straight or mix it in other drinks. That changed the first time we had friends over that requested a ranch water. At the time I was fairly new to Texas and thought they were referring to a brand of bottled water. I know, I know, total newbie.

I know better now, and recognize that ranch water is a timeless cocktail here in Texas, popular regardless of the occasion or the weather. Low calorie, refreshing and easy to make, we feel like ranch water goes with everything from tailgating to sitting on the porch visiting with friends.

All of Dulce Vida tequilas have less than 100 calories per 1.5oz serving and are gluten-free. Plus, all Dulce Vida tequilas are made in small batches and every cork and label is applied by hand.

Dulce Vida tequila is organic with no artificial additives. Handcrafted 100% Blue Agave from Los Altos (Highlands of Jalisco). Want to mix things up a bit, try their award-winning 100% blue agave blanco tequila infused with refreshing all-natural flavors: Lime, Grapefruit and Pineapple Jalapeno. Great to drink with soda, in a cocktail or even to use as a marinade, the pineapple jalapeno is great on shrimp or chicken.

Dulce Vida is one of the most recognized craft tequilas – with honors from San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, Los Angeles Spirits Competition, The SIP Awards, and Tequila.net.

Dulce Vida Ranch Water recipe:

1.5 oz Dulce Vida Organic Blanco Tequila (or add a twist with our Lime, Grapefruit, Pineapple Jalapeno flavored tequilas!)

4 oz Topo Chico or Club Soda

Big Squeeze of Lime To Taste

Garnish With A Lime (we used a pineapple with the pineapple tequila)

Check out the Dulce Vida website to learn more about their craft tequila or to discover other cocktail recipes.