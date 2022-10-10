Midlothian Lions provide food assistance to local families

Facebook

The Midlothian Lions Club recently partnered with associates from Elevance Health to

host a mobile food pantry in the community. The Elevance Health Foundation’s

Volunteer Days program, made possible through a partnership with Lions Clubs

International, has engaged more than 10,000 volunteers, who have donated 27,500 hours

of service in hundreds of projects across the nation.

In early October, Midlothian Lions and Elevance Health volunteers rallied together to

provide food assistance to local families in need. Nearly 4,000 pounds of food and other

items were distributed to approximately 300 individuals. Partnering with Manna House,

the mobile food pantry took place at the Civic Center near Downtown Midlothian.

Lion Fred Smith helped organize efforts added, “With the increased needs in the region

for many families, the Midlothian Lions were excited to partner with Elevance Health

and Lions Club International to provide these additional resources to the community.”

The Midlothian Lions Club has over 45 members and meets the first Thursday of each

month, 7pm at the Midlothian Civic Center. Lions Clubs are groups of men and women

who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For

more information or to get involved with the Midlothian Lions Club, please contact

lionsclubmidlo@gmail.com