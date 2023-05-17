Shiner x Boot Campaign: Limited Edition Combat Boots for A Cause

Shiner Bock limited edition combat boots
Boots and beer are two of my favorite things, making those things even better, a chance to support our troops and that’s what Shiner x Boot campaign is doing with their annual Toast Our Troops program. The limited edition combat boots feature custom Kryptek Camo and Shiner Beers logo patch.

Continuing a long tradition of supporting the military, Shiner Beers has been a proud partner of Boot Campaign since 2011 through their annual Toast Our Troops program. Give back to those who serve in these limited edition Shiner Beers x Boot Campaign co-branded Altama Maritime Assault Mid boots.

Shiner combat boots in front of brewery
From May 1 to July 31, Shiner will donate a portion of sales from specially marked Shiner Bock and Shiner Light Blonde cans directly to Boot Campaign’s individualized programs for veterans and military families.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Features: Shiner Beers’ custom Kryptek camo; Shiner Beers logo patch on the outside; Boot Campaign logo patch on the tongue; Kryptek logo down the heel tab

When you purchase a pair of these limited edition boots, a portion of the sale supports the Boot Campaign mission.

And, now’s the time to restock your beer fridge with specially marked Shiner Bock and Shiner Light Blonde cans, because a portion of sales will go directly to Boot Campaign’s programs to honor and restore the lives of veterans and military families.

Shiner Bock (4.4% ABV) Toast Our Troops edition

Shiner Bock toast our troops package

 

This limited-edition pack is wrapped with patriotic American flag-inspired exterior with the iconic Shiner Bock amber lagers brewed for year-round enjoyment. The #1 Craft Beer in Texas, Shiner Bock combines old-world Bavarian heritage with American handcraft brewing for a smooth, rich, always-satisfying taste. Every drop of the award-winning beer is brewed right in Shiner, TX, where it all started 111 years ago. Available in 12-packs or 6-packs.

 

Shiner Light Blonde (4.2% ABV) Toast Our Troops edition

Shiner light blonde

This limited-time packaging supporting the Boot Campaign is blue with patriotic stars. Inside is Shiner Light Blonde, brewed with the highest quality two-row barley and choice aroma hops for a refreshingly flavorful beer with a crisp, clean finish. Available in 12-packs or 6-packs.

