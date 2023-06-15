Shake Up Some Fun With These Refreshing Cocktails From Silent Pool Gin

Facebook

It’s time for fun with friends whether you’re sitting on the patio, the boat or relaxing on your favorite float you’ll want to enjoy a fun cocktail. While there’s nothing wrong with a gin & tonic, these cocktail recipes will impress your guests and your tastebuds. Grab your cocktail shaker and the Silent Pool Gin and start mixing.

Fruity and Long

50ml Silent Pool Gin

25ml Lime juice

15ml Rhubarb syrup

15ml Merlet Strawberry Liqueur

75ml Sparkling apple juice

Build all ingredients, in a highball over cubed ice and stir to combine. Garnish with a rhubarb ribbon.

Chelsea Flower Show

50ml Silent Pool Gin

25ml Gewurztraminer wine

25ml Merlet Strawberry liqueur

Stir all ingredients together with ice and double strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a grapefruit twist.

Flamingo

50ml Silent Pool Gin

25ml Lime juice

15ml Merlet Apricot liqueur

15ml Merlet Raspberry liqueur

Shake all ingredients together with cubed ice and double strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with raspberry on a cocktail stick.

Silent Pool Gin is now available in select markets across the U.S. The gin is 43% ABV and retails for approximately $54.99. Bedford and Grove, LLC represents Silent Pool Distillers in the U.S.

About Silent Pool Gin

Silent Pool Distillers is an artisan distillery located on the Albury Estate, nestled at the foot of the Surrey Hills in the UK. Its expert distillers create a wide range of handcrafted spirits, including the multi award-winning Silent Pool Gin.

Silent Pool Gin is crafted with exceptional care, using the very finest botanicals from nature to capture the essence and sprawling beauty of the Surrey Hills. The result is a rich and clean juniper-driven liquid, complimented with floral layers of lavender and chamomile, fresh notes of citrus and local honey for a wonderfully smooth finish. The result is a perfectly balanced gin that is both traditional and refreshingly individual.

Silent Pool Gin has picked up many fans and plaudits along the way, including a recent Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Silent Pool Gin is now widely available across the UK and is exported to more than 27 countries including the U.S. and Japan.