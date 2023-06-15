Shake Up Some Fun With These Refreshing Cocktails From Silent Pool Gin

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
silent pool fruity drink with bottle of gin
Photo courtesy Silent Pool gin

It’s time for fun with friends whether you’re sitting on the patio, the boat or relaxing on your favorite float you’ll want to enjoy a fun cocktail. While there’s nothing wrong with a gin & tonic, these cocktail recipes will impress your guests and your tastebuds. Grab your cocktail shaker and the Silent Pool Gin and start mixing.

Fruity and Long

50ml Silent Pool Gin
25ml Lime juice
15ml Rhubarb syrup
15ml Merlet Strawberry Liqueur
75ml Sparkling apple juice

Build all ingredients, in a highball over cubed ice and stir to combine. Garnish with a rhubarb ribbon.

Chelsea Flower Show

Silent gin bottle with cocktail
Chelsea flower show Photo courtesy Silent Pool Gin

50ml Silent Pool Gin
25ml Gewurztraminer wine
25ml Merlet Strawberry liqueur

Stir all ingredients together with ice and double strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a grapefruit twist.

Flamingo

martini glass and bottle of silent pool gin
Silent Pool gin Flamingo cocktail courtesy photo

50ml Silent Pool Gin
25ml Lime juice
15ml Merlet Apricot liqueur
15ml Merlet Raspberry liqueur

Shake all ingredients together with cubed ice and double strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with raspberry on a cocktail stick.

Silent Pool Gin is now available in select markets across the U.S. The gin is 43% ABV and retails for approximately $54.99. Bedford and Grove, LLC represents Silent Pool Distillers in the U.S.

About Silent Pool Gin

Silent Pool Distillers is an artisan distillery located on the Albury Estate, nestled at the foot of the Surrey Hills in the UK. Its expert distillers create a wide range of handcrafted spirits, including the multi award-winning Silent Pool Gin.

Silent Pool Gin is crafted with exceptional care, using the very finest botanicals from nature to capture the essence and sprawling beauty of the Surrey Hills. The result is a rich and clean juniper-driven liquid, complimented with floral layers of lavender and chamomile, fresh notes of citrus and local honey for a wonderfully smooth finish. The result is a perfectly balanced gin that is both traditional and refreshingly individual.

Silent Pool Gin has picked up many fans and plaudits along the way, including a recent Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Silent Pool Gin is now widely available across the UK and is exported to more than 27 countries including the U.S. and Japan.

Previous articleDallas Zoo Announces Dates for Annual Dollar Days, Tickets on Sale Today
Next articleMark Wynne Shares His Drive With Village Tech High Students
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.