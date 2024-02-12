Roller Coaster Weather Continues: Kevin’s Focus DFW Forecast for Monday, February 12, 2024

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Cooler temperatures have returned, but we’ll be back in the 70’s soon – and then we get colder again.

Today will be chilly as highs only reach the mid 50’s with gusty northwest winds. We will see the sun later today as skies clear from west to east. Tonight most of us should drop into the mid 30’s, but some could get closer to freezing early tomorrow morning. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to bring in or cover the sensitive plants.

Tomorrow we start warming up again with highs in the low 60’s – right around average for this time of year – with sunny skies and light west winds. Overnight lows will be around 40°. Valentine’s day will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-upper 60’s. Southwest winds will be a little more breezy as well. It will be a little chilly in time for dinner dates, and we’ll dip into the upper 40’s overnight. Thursday will be our warmest day this week with highs in the low 70’s and more breezy southwest winds. Overnight lows into Friday morning will only drop into the upper 50’s.

Friday our next storm system arrives, bringing cooler temps and a chance of rain. It will be cloudy, and right now rain chances look low – only about 30%. We should only reach the upper 60’s that day. The cold air moves in Friday evening/night, with lows dropping into the mid-upper 30’s. Saturday will be cooler but dry with highs in the low 50’s. Saturday night most of us drop below freezing, and then Sunday we’ll warm up to the upper 50’s. It looks like we’ll continue that warming trend into next week.